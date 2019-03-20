While the lone Lady Panthers powerlifter has already completed her state championship run, one Midlothian Panther will head to Abilene this week to test his strength against the state's best.

Kaitlyn Perkins represented the Lady Panthers program on Saturday afternoon at the Extraco Events Center in Waco during the 5A girls' state championships.

The event was held under the direction and guidelines of the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association.

Perkins ultimately placed 15th out of 18 lifters in the 259-pound class at the 5A state meet with an 810-pound three-lift total. She totaled 340 pounds inside the squat rack, 155 pounds on the bench press and pulled 315 pounds on deadlift.

Julieann Delgado, of Brownsville Lopez, won the weight class with a 1,260-pound three-lift total.

As for the Panthers, Jayton DeLeon qualified for the Division I championships after stellar showings at the Region 3 meet held Saturday, March 2 in Tyler.

DeLeon, who was one of seven Panthers that competed in the regional meet, placed third in the 181-pound class. Though typically only the top two lifters from each region advance, DeLeon's 1,350-pound three-lift total was an automatic state qualifying number.

He recorded a 525-pound total in the squat rack, 315 pounds on bench press and pulled 510 pounds on the deadlift.

The other Panthers that competed in the regional meet included Genbard Lumino (6th, 123-pound class), Wyatt Achey (9th, 132), Riley Angel (5th, 148), JT Cavender (10th, 220), Duane Johnson (4th, SHW) and Marshal Hodges (8th, SHW).

DeLeon returns to the mats Saturday morning at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene during the Division I state championships hosted by the Texas High School Powerlifting Association.