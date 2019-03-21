A friend of a friend just ended his life. I’m very sad. I didn’t know-know the man, but he was at our Christmas Eve service.

I had been praying for him and his family over the last several months, he has been out of work, has had some serious health issues including some battles with addiction ... and then there is the obvious — he has been suffering from depression. Did I say I was sad because I meant to?

The college senior just bought her first car (pickup truck, gotta have room for Champ, the world’s greatest Border Collie). She has worked hard, saved her money, blah, blah, blah. She bought a Chevrolet, it’s shiny and she is blessed.

Klaire was home for Spring Break and as we drove through town she was commenting on other Chevy pickups and why people drive Fords (ha). Why is it we see other Chevrolet pickup trucks after we just bought a Chevy pickup? It’s because that’s where our focus is.

I told you that to tell you this. I wonder what the friend of a friend was focused on. I’m asking all the same questions we always ask: Could we have helped, did my friend reach out and just not get the response he needed. What could we have done differently so that this man would be with us today?

It’s a battle every day for all of us. I’m not comparing this man’s fight with mine but to stay focused on what matters can be a hot mess. I’m not a Presbyterian, but the Westminster Catechism tells us that the “chief end of man is to glorify God and to enjoy Him forever.”

The Apostle Paul tells us in Colossians 3:2 that we are to set our “minds on things that are above, not on things on earth.” Pastor and writer, Scott Sauls asks in his book Irresistible Faith, “Who has the bandwidth” for that kind of holy thinking? The single parent who is struggling to just get through another Monday has a light bill past due and one of the kids needs new “sneakers” is probably not thinking too much about God.

Maybe that’s the point? Too much “earthly” thinking.

Isn’t God faithful? Last time I checked, He could be trusted with not only my eternal life but also electric bills and new shoes. Genesis 22:14 refers to Jehovah-Jireh, “The Lord will provide.”

My experience is God has never let me down. I don’t know what you are going to do today but I’m going to focus on God, see where He is showing up and showing off, seek to glorify and enjoy Him today.

But listen, if you are hurting and need help, reach out to someone (1-800-273-8255 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), people do care and we want you around tomorrow. He told me to tell you that.