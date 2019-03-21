Midlothian Chamber of Commerce and its members celebrated the area’s newest business on Monday.

Goosehead Insurance is not new to Midlothian, but it has a new owner: Dina Pillow.

“I’m very excited to serve the community I love,” said Pillow about running the insurance agency.

Goosehead Insurance is one of the largest and fastest growing personal lines insurance agencies in the country. Pillow's Midlothian location offers about 25 providers to best fit the client.

The agency, located at 330 North 8th Street, was owned by chamber ambassador chairman Tommy Blake before he sold it to Pillow last March. It took about a year to finish up the paperwork and get through the red tape, but Pillow made it to the ribbon cutting Monday afternoon.

“So far, I’ve had really good luck,” she noted. “We were welcomed in wonderfully.”

The ribbon cutting wasn’t necessarily to celebrate the opening, but to celebrate the change in ownership, Pillow said.

She said she always dreamed of owning her own agency after working as an agent for 15 years.

“I want to grow the business and insure a lot of people,” Pillow added. “We always put the clients need ahead of all else.”

Blake, as the ambassador chairman, welcomed Pillow to the chamber of commerce and introduced all the other ambassadors.

“Dina, we want to welcome you to the chamber,” he said.

Blake worked with Pillow for 15 years and said the two have shared a lot of memories together.

Laura Terhune, Chamber of Commerce president, said a good crowd showed up to celebrate the reopening of Goosehead Insurance in Midlothian.

This was Terhune’s second ribbon cutting as the chamber’s president.

She noted that insurance is an excellent addition to the city when it comes to insuring the residents.

“You got somebody who lives and works here and meets the needs of those here,” she added about Pillow running the business.

People need to shop locally to help grow the Midlothian community, she noted.

