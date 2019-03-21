Midlothian ISD trustees joined city and district officials to break ground on the district’s third middle school on Monday afternoon.

"The great thing is that Midlothian ISD is growing," Midlothian ISD superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter said during the groundbreaking ceremony. "This building signifies that continued growth, which I know we are all very excited about."

District and city leaders donned white hard hats as they dug into the dirt on the new middle school's construction site next to Larue Miller Elementary School on Sudith Lane.

Walnut Grove was the last middle school added to the district in 2005.

The newest school was added to account for the growing district population and will hold up to 1,200 students. It will be open in time for the 2020-21 school year and its $50 million price tag is funded through the 2016 bond.

"This bond was purposeful and intentional to make an impact on every single student's life," MISD board president Matt Sanders said.

Sanders also thanked the community for passing the bond and putting the students first.

Ledbetter then thanked the board of trustees for all the work they do for the district and helping make middle school No. 3 happen.

"I appreciate all the time they put into making these things happen," he added.

He noted that he is excited about the future that middle school No. 3 holds for its students and staff.

The school won’t always be known as middle school No. 3, however. The district opened name suggestions to the public which the district’s appointed committee will review after the April 12 naming period ends.

After the committee makes a recommendation, the board will make a final decision come May or June. About 260 recommendations have been made by the public.

Sanders said people come to Midlothian for several reasons, but a big draw is the school district.

He continued by showing appreciation to Huckabee, the architecture firm that designed the future school and Pogue Construction Company for the work they have already put into the site.

Pogue Construction representative Joel Martin said he and the company are very excited and blessed to be working on the project. He presented Sanders and the district a commemorative shovel for the new school.

“A year from now there will be a whole bunch of kids in the building that will be behind us,” said Sanders as those in hardhats prepared their blue-ribbon-clad shovels in front of a large "MISD" cutout. "We're going to officially break ground middle school No. 3."

————

Samantha Douty, @SamanthaDouty

469-517-1451