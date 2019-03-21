The last time I wrote to you, we were all excited because we had spotted the happy owl couple on Church Street. We had seen mom fly into and out of her nest in the same tree as last year where we were able to watch them raise their two owlets over the summer. We thought we were set to see it happen again this year. However, now all we have are questions.

The last time we saw mom in the nest was Feb. 27, after a heavy rainstorm. “Eagle eye” Laurie Liriano saw her emerge from the nest, but she was very wet. Since then, several neighbors have heard them but we have not seen either owl.

A strange thing happened on Mardi Gras night, March 5. Liriano, her husband Carlos, son Michael and I heard what we think were no less than three owls calling back and forth from the trees in the 1100 block of Church Street, just one block closer to town from their old nest. True, we had had a Sazerac or two at The 602 on Main restaurant to celebrate Mardi Gras, but we are sure we heard the chorus of hoots. We have so many questions now.

Did she abandon the nest because she got so wet and set up housekeeping in another tree? Did she leave because she knew her egg (or eggs) would not hatch? How long could a fertile egg survive without her keeping it warm? What was that cacophony of hoots we heard on Mardi Gras night all about? Did we pay too much attention to them?

Liriano heard one of them, seemingly from her back yard last Friday night. However, there was no answer from another owl, and she has not heard anything since.

We have turned to the good ole internet for answers, but to no avail. I’m turning to my readers for help. Do any of you have any of the answers or know where we should look? Last spring, we knew what we would be doing most every late afternoon and early evening: we would be owl watching. What are we to do those days if our winged friends and offspring don’t return?

If you have anything to share, please email me at mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com. Thanks.

Library’s annual book, plant sale coming up

I am always sure to find some spring planting treasures at our library’s annual book and plant sale. It’s that time of year again.

It takes place March 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The plants will be in the library’s parking lot, and there will be folks there to answer your questions about what plants to plant where and where the plants for sale will grow best.

I plan to be there bright and early. Maybe I’ll see you there.

Spring Gala at Art League around the corner

The annual spring Artful Afternoon Gala and fundraiser for the Lost Pines Art League will be held at the Lost Pines Art Center, 1204 Chestnut St., April 14 from 3-6 p.m.

There will be a live and silent auction, raffle, great food and entertainment. Dress for the occasion is spring attire, and hats are encouraged. I have often felt there should be an award for the largest and the most beautiful hats.

There will be special happenings for the Circle of Friends and Patrons supporters. For further information about joining that august group, visit lostpinesartcenter.com.

Individual Gala tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at the front desk at the Lost Pines Art Center or online.

“If you’re Irish, come into the pub” a huge hit

The empty seats were few and far between at the Bastrop Opera House for the St. Patrick’s Day afternoon performance of “If you’re Irish, come into the pub,” written and performed by Conor McAnally. I’m not sure what it is about Irish lads, but the gift of story telling and spinning yarns seems to be in their genes.

We were treated to stories, jokes and a history lesson about how the Irish suffered during the “troubles” and even more so during the “famine.” Conor is a master performer and is fiercely proud of his Irish heritage.

The two combined for a most enjoyable afternoon. Thank you, Conor.

Speaking of the Opera House

Kelsey Helton and Vincent Fahrenthold both received All Star cast awards for their rolls in Helium at the American Association of Community Theatre Fest. They are advancing to the regionals with the play.

Congratulations to everyone

Until next time

That’s all for now. Until next time, be good to yourself. Let me hear from you by email at mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com so I can share the fun things that are going on in and around Bastrop.

Remember: “It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.” — Albus Dumbledor