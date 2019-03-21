With the arrival of spring and daily temperature increases, the West Travis County Public Utility Agency offers annual tips to manage consumption and your corresponding water bills, especially those customers who have irrigation systems:

1. Have your irrigation system checked by a professional including valves, sprinkler heads, and controller programming to ensure the system is watering in accordance with your desired time frames. Also, it is recommended that controller programming be reviewed after power outages since these systems may reset to factory default schedules.

2. Make sure toilets are not running or that any other leaks are not present. Leaks are evident on the premises if all water is shut off and the water meter continues to spin.

3. Make sure no unauthorized water use is occurring on your property.

4. Manually read your water meter daily and revise water usage as appropriate.

5. If you have an AMR meter, we can provide data logs of usage up to one hour increments to assist with consumption management. There is a $50 charge for these data logs.

Since the agency is a wholesale customer of the Lower Colorado River Authority, you may qualify for an irrigation system evaluation and rebate under its WaterSmart program. The LCRA provides rebates of 50 percent of the total cost, up to $600 per residential property, for irrigation evaluations, retrofitting or replacing irrigation system equipment, new pool filters and covers, aeration, compost and mulch, and rainwater harvesting equipment.

We have also added LCRA landscape guidelines to our website to assist customers in designing water-efficient landscapes that will lower irrigation consumption and water bills.

In customer service, the manual meter replacement project is progressing well. RTS Water Solutions LLC started the project project on Jan. 7, and through March 3, approximately 1,255 manual read meters (43.8 percent) have been replaced with automatic read meters. Those meters provide customers’ ability to obtain data logs of their actual consumption to manage water bills, and also reduces meter reading costs.

On the financial side, the utility agency's board of directors on Oct. 1 approved no rate increases for the second fiscal year in a row due to improved operating and financial conditions, including cost savings from bringing customer service and operations in-house, settling four lawsuits, and bond refinancing.

The utility's water rates are comparable to the city of Austin at 10,000 gallons a month, which is typical consumption for a residence with no irrigation usage. The city of Austin is higher at 20,000 gallons and 30,000 gallons. These monthly water bill comparison calculations are shown on the PUA web site, under Recent News. Further, the PUA does not have taxing authority and has to recover all of its costs through rates, unlike other surrounding utilities who subsidize their rates with property taxes. Therefore, when taking this information into consideration, PUA rates are comparable.

We have numerous CIP projects under design and construction for future growth and serviceability. On the 290 System, the 1340 Transmission Main and 1340 Water Tank projects are under construction and nearing completion. Expansion of our County Line and Southwest Parkway Pump Stations are under design. On the 71 System, we are completing design of the 1080 Transmission Main and Bee Cave Pump Station Water Tank projects. The Hamilton Pool Road Pump Station Water Tank is under construction and nearing completion. The Raw Water Pump Station expansion and upgrade project was completed in December. We are finalizing design of the Second Raw Water Line Project, with construction scheduled to start in September.

On the maintenance side, we will complete our Water Tank and Pump Station Rehabilitation projects in April. The Uplands Water Treatment Plant/Office Building and High Service Pump Station Renovations and Painting Improvement Project began in November and will be complete in March.

Finally, we will be having our next Customer Academy at the WTCPUA office on Friday, June 7, at 1:00 p.m. A presentation will be given outlining our history, operations, finances and rate development, and tours given of our water plant and wastewater treatment plants. To register, please email receptionist@wtcpua.org.

Robert Pugh is the general manager of the West Travis County Public Utility Agency.