Lubbock real estates firms, brokers recognized

CoStar Group — a data/analytics leader of the $17 trillion commercial real estate industry — announced this year’s Power Broker Award recipients, recognizing professionals who closed the highest transaction volume in commercial property sales and leads in their respective markets.

In Lubbock, four firms and eight brokers were recognized as the most active local deal makers with this prestigious industry award.

Top leasing firms included Berkshire Hathaway Anderson Properties and NAI Wheelhouse. Top sales firms were Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors and Egenbacher Real Estate.

Top office leasing brokers were Carl Tepper of McDougal Commercial Division and Jack M. Chapman of Berkshire Hathaway Anderson Properties. Top retail leasing brokers were Kyle Cowan of NAI Wheelhouse and Randy Egenbacher of Egenbacher Real Estate. Damon Estes of Westar Commercial Realty and Jef Conn of Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors were recognized as top industrial leasing brokers. Eric Eberhardt and Rick Canup, both of Coldwell Banker, were listed as top sales brokers.

Peoples Bank adds board member

Peoples Bank Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Larry Allen, announced the addition of Chuck Darter to the Peoples Bank Board of Directors.

Darter graduated from Texas Tech with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is a Texas Certified Public Accountant. He has been a CPA for 35 years.

Darter serves on the board of the Zephyr Foundation and on the Calvary Baptist Church Finance and Personnel Committee.

He is married to Maria Darter and they have four children and six grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family.

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership Development Laura Mendoza recently received a certificate of completion in advanced chamber management from a three-year regional professional development program through the Center for Chamber of Commerce Excellence (CCCE).

The program provides chamber professionals with an opportunity to update management and staff skills by studying with professional peers as they review the latest techniques and trends in the industry.

“This unique partnership allows chamber professionals to discover new perspectives, a thorough understanding of chamber management and trends affecting the chamber of commerce world—all of which can enhance the Chamber's value to our members,” said Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber president and CEO.

In cooperation with the University of Oklahoma College of Professional and Continuing Studies, the CCCE Board of Regents sets the curriculum and strategic direction for the program. The Board is made up of representatives from the state chambers, state executive chamber associations, and local chamber leaders of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

