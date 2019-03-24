The effort was valiant, but Midlothian simply could not find the answers at the plate during a two-game sweep at the hands of Cleburne.

Three Yellow Jackets arms combined to hold the Panthers to just three hits and one run over the first two games of District 17-5A action. The highlight for the Cleburne staff came Friday night in Midlothian when Willie Rangle tossed a no-hitter complete with 12 strikeouts.

He needed just 84 pitches to maneuver through the seven innings. Rangel faced one batter above the minimum (21).

Midlothian's Hunter Colburn reached via an error, one of three on the evening for the Yellow Jackets, in the bottom of the second inning.

Colburn was left stranded at second base and was one of two Midlothian base runners on the evening. Josh Oliver also reached via a Cleburne error in the bottom of the third inning, only to be erased from the basepaths after being picked off.

Kevin Duran (2-2) led Cleburne at the plate with three RBIs, while Rangel (1-3, BB) doubled and Cason Gregory (1-3, 2R) tripled.

TUESDAY

The Panthers fell in their District 14-5A opener on Tuesday against Cleburne, 5-1.

The Panthers struck first in the top of the first inning when Josh Tankersley scored on a fielder's choice groundout off of the bat of Hunter Harrington.

Midlothian's Caden Hawkins and Cleburne's Cooper Scheider then engaged in quite the duel on the bump.

Hawkins tossed 5.2 innings of five-hit baseball and, unfortunately, was charged with all five unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nick Pollard recorded the final out in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Panthers via a strikeout.

The Panther committed four errors on the evening.

Scheider spun a gem for the Yellow Jackets. He struck out seven over 6.2 innings of work and walked just two. He allowed three hits after coming on in relief of Preston Russie, who recorded just one out and allowed the lone Panther in the top of the first inning.

UP NEXT

The sweep dropped the Panthers to 12-6 on the season. They will look to bounce back during a two-game series next week against Little Elm. Game one is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Little Elm, while game two is at 7 p.m. Friday in Midlothian.