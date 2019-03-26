Ten Ellis County powerlifters took on the state's strongest Saturday in Abilene.

Life Waxahachie sent the largest contingent with four student-athletes, while Ennis had three compete, Waxahachie had two and Midlothian had one.

The state meet was held Saturday morning at the Taylor County Expo Center and under the guidelines of the Texas High School Powerlifting Association.

LIFE WAXAHACHIE

The Life Waxahachie Mustangs finished 34th in the Division II team standings with two points.

Zaahid Abdullah recorded the best Life Waxahachie placing with his eighth-place finish in the 132-pound class.

Abdullah posted a 375-pound squat, 225-pound bench and 405-pound deadlift for a 1,005-pound three-lift total.

Bryan Harwell finished ninth in the 198-pound class with a 1,420-pound three-lift mark, while Logan Blake failed to record a deadlift after a 625-pound squat and 405-pound bench press in the 220-pound class.

One-hundred-forty-two lifters from 88 schools competed during the THSPA Division II meet.

Life Waxahachie was the lone Ellis County high school that competed in the Division II state championships.

ENNIS, WAXAHACHIE AND MIDLOTHIAN

Ennis recorded the best team-outing on Saturday, scoring three points and placing 22nd out of the 121 schools that competed in the Division I state powerlifting championships.

There were also a total of 262 lifters in the division.

Ennis' Nolan Haden was the county's highest-placing individual. He finished third in the 165-pound class with a 1,485-pound three-lift total. He cranked out 580 pounds inside the squat rack, 370 pounds on the bench and pulled 535 pounds in the deadlift.

Jesus Reyes and Isaiah Nies both finished ninth for the Lions in the 132-pound and 198-pound weight class, respectively.

Reyes finished with a 1,065-pound three-lift total, while Nies recorded a 1,530-pound total.

Neither Waxahachie or Midlothian recorded any team points Saturday, but both competed well.

Freshman lifter Dax Lott led the Indians with a 12th-place finish in the 132-pound class with a 1,000-pound three-lift total. He set the new school record for the 132-pound class with a 410-pound squat and 265-pound bench press.

Danny Carrillo also competed for the Indians on Saturday. He finished in 21st place in the 114-pound class with an 835-pound total.

Jayton Deleon represented Midlothian as its lone lifter. He finished 11th in the 181-pound class with a 1,345-pound three-lift total.

After qualifying for the state competition, all 10 powerlifters are also invited as special guests to the first-ever All-Ellis County prep sports banquet on June 11 at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

More details on the inaugural event can be found at www.waxahachietx.com/preps.