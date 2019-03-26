Methodist Health System has named Juan Fresquez the new President of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

And Fresquez is no stranger to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Fresquez began his career at Parkland Hospital in Dallas and has more than 28 years of acute care hospital management experience. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of the Arizona Group – Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, a 486-bed acute care facility where he was instrumental in improving patient satisfaction, quality and financial performance.

Before his three years at Carondelet, he served as the Chief Operating Officer for Tenet’s Central region at Houston Northwest Medical Center for four years.

"Fresquez is an outstanding leader with a proven track record in operational excellence," said Pam Stoyanoff, executive vice president and COO of Methodist Health System. "His background and experience will be a perfect complement to the Methodist Mansfield culture and our mission to improve and save lives in our communities with the highest level of quality, care and compassion."

Fresquez earned a bachelor's degree in nuclear medicine with specialization in physics at the University of the Incarnate Word and a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Fresquez and his wife, Carla, have been married for 29 years and look forward to relocating to the area.

"I am looking forward to serving the community and working closely with the dedicated staff, physicians, and volunteers at Methodist Mansfield," Fresquez said. "It's an honor to have been given the opportunity to lead this exceptional team and I am committed to continuing the tradition of providing the best care possible to people living in Mansfield and the surrounding communities."