COLUMBUS, Ohio — The deeper a team goes into a tournament, the Division II NCAA Tournament included, games are supposed to be harder.

Lubbock Christian University made the Elite Eight look easy.

Junior center Maddi Chitsey matched her career high with 28 points, No. 5 seed LCU made 13 of its first 14 field-goal attempts and the Lady Chaparrals routed No. 4 seed North Georgia 99-54 Tuesday night in a national quarterfinal.

"You never expect, this time of year, a game like that," LCU coach Steve Gomez said. "It just all went right for us. We just had a bunch of players that played really, really well."

The outcome left both teams 30-5, LCU posting its first back-to-back 30-win seasons. LCU gets No. 1 seed Drury (35-0) in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday at Alumni Hall, the winner advancing to the title game at 6 p.m. Friday.

There was little doubt about LCU making the Final Four after the Lady Chaps built a 32-14 first-quarter lead. There was no letting up as they shot 62 percent for the game.

Chitsey made 11 of 12 field goals, matching the second-best shooting percentage all-time by a Heartland Conference player in any game (minimum 10 attempts). Her 28 points were the most in any of Tuesday's four quarterfinals.

The 6-foot-2 junior from Wall had 22 in the first half alone as LCU ran out to a 53-28 halftime lead.

"She's just been really good lately," Gomez said, "and tonight she hit the 3, which opened up the whole game."

Chitsey picked up where she left off in the South Central Region final, when she scored 26. LCU, in the Elite Eight for the third time in its four years of NCAA postseason eligibility, won the championship in 2016 and lost to eventual champion Central Missouri in last year's quarterfinals.

"We came out ready to play," Chitsey said. "I think last year was good fuel to help us out. We just wanted to come out and take the best shot possible and play defense the best we could, and I think we executed what we intended.

"It really worked for us early on and we just stayed steady and kept doing our best throughout the entire game."

Olivia Robertson scored 14 points for LCU and Allie Schulte 12. The Lady Chaps got nine from Madelyn Turner and eight from Caitlyn Cunyus. Turner and Chitsey made three 3-point goals apiece.

The Lady Chaps had 25 assists on 38 made baskets.

"It's been that way a lot lately," Gomez said. "That's a great stat, it really is, because it shows a great level of teamwork."

LCU 99, NORTH GEORGIA 54

LCU — O. Robertson 6-11 2-2 14, B. Chitsey 3-10 0-0 7, M. Chitsey 11-12 3-3 28, Schulte 5-6 1-2 12, Ca. Cunyus 3-4 0-0 8, J. Robertson 2-4 0-0 4, Turner 3-5 0-0 9, Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Duncan 2-4 1-2 7, Burr 0-0 1-2 1, Ch. Cunyus 1-1 0-0 3, Middleton 0-1 1-2 1, Stevenson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-61 10-15 99.

NORTH GEORGIA — Agrusa 5-12 0-0 10, Skidgel 3-8 0-0 8, Sutton 4-11 3-5 11, Franklin 6-13 1-1 16, Thorpe 1-7 2-2 4, Arnold 1-8 3-6 5, Arthur 0-0 0-0 0, Groover 0-2 0-0 0, Skinner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 9-14 54.

LCU;32;21;23;23;—;99

North Georgia;14;14;13;13;—;54

3-point goals: LCU 13-25 (M. Chitsey 3-3, Turner 3-4, Ca. Cunyus 2-2, Duncan 2-3, Ch. Cunyus 1-1, Schulte 1-2, B. Chitsey 1-6, Davis 0-1, O. Robertson 0-3), UNG 5-18 (Franklin 3-9, Skidgel 2-6, Groover 0-1, Agrusa 0-2). Total fouls: LCU 14, UNG 13. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: LCU 42 (J. Robertson 7), UNG 28 (Agrusa 8). Assists: LCU 25 (O. Robertson 7), UNG 10 (Agrusa 4). Steals: LCU 5 (M. Chitsey, Ca. Cunyus, Schulte, Duncan, Turner), UNG 4 (Agrusa, Franklin, Thorpe, Arnold). Turnovers: LCU 14 (Middleton 3), UNG 14 (Agrusa 4, Thorpe 4). Blocked shots: LCU 5 (M. Chitsey 2), UNG 3 (Sutton 2). Records: LCU 30-5, UNG 30-5.

———

DIVISION II

NCAA TOURNAMENT

at Alumni Hall, Columbus, Ohio

Seedings, records in parentheses

Tuesday's Quarterfinal Results



Indiana University of Pennsylvania 73, Azusa Pacific 60

Southwestern Oklahoma State 71, Saint Anselm 61

Drury 91, Nova Southeastern 60

Lubbock Christian University 99, North Georgia 54

Wednesday's Semifinals

All Times CDT

Southwestern Oklahoma State (2) (34-1) vs. Indiana University of Pennsylvania (3) (30-3), 5 p.m.

Drury (1) (35-0) vs. Lubbock Christian (5) (30-5), 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Championship

Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.