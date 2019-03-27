At some point, the ball will once again bounce the right way for the Midlothian Panthers. Tuesday against Little Elm was, unfortunately, not that day.

Merrick Roy singled to start the bottom of the ninth inning for the Lobos and scored with two outs after a pair of Midlothian errors for the walk-off win, 5-4.

The loss dropped Midlothian to 12-7 on the season and 0-3 in District 14-5A.

The Panthers took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a leadoff double to right field by Nathan Humphreys and a pair of passed balls.

Caden Hawkins then cruised on the bump for Midlothian over the next five innings. The Panthers starting pitcher then ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Little Elm took a 4-1 lead, fueled by three Midlothian fielding errors. All four runs were unearned.

Hawkins exited the game with two outs in the bottom of the fifth after he struck out five, walked two and scattered four hits.

The Panthers did claw back in the top of the seventh inning, though.

Hunter Southard (1B), Garrett Bourgeois (error) and Humphreys (error) all scored in the frame to tie the game at 4-all. Bourgeois and Humphreys scored on a bases-loaded double off of the bat of Anthony Ferrante (1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, BB).

Caden Copeland, who was on the mound in relief of Hawkins, eventually took the hard-luck extra-innings loss. He struck out six, walked two and allowed just one unearned run on two hits over three innings of work.

Logan Kohler picked up the win for the Lobos, allowing one unearned run over three innings and striking out four. Jorge Aldrete, the Little Elm starter, tossed six innings of three-hit baseball and struck out five.

Midlothian was outhit 6-4 on the evening and committed eight errors to the Lobos three.

UP NEXT

The Panthers and Lobos concluded the two-game series at 7 p.m. Friday in Midlothian.