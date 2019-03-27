Midlothian Heritage and Avalon both dropped out of their respective polls in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association statewide rankings. The two programs were the lone Ellis County representatives last week.

The THSBCA rankings for the week of March 25 are listed below.

Class 6A

Lake Travis – 17-0 (6-0)

Cy Ranch – 18-2 (7-0)

Flower Mound Marcus – 16-4 (4-0)

Houston Memorial – 17-2 (5-0)

Prosper – 19-2 (4-0)

SA Reagan – 17-4 (4-0)

Oakridge – 14-3 (7-0)

Byron Nelson – 16-3 (4-0)

Katy – 14-5 (4-0)

FB Ridgepoint – 13-2 (4-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: SA Johnson, Westlake, Katy Cinco Ranch, Southlake Carroll, PSJA, and Houston Lamar

Class 5A

Colleyville Heritage – 18-1 (4-0)

Cleburne – 15-2 (2-0)

Calallen – 17-2 (4-0)

Georgetown – 18-2 (4-0)

Tomball – 14-1 (5-0)

Aledo – 14-2 (4-0)

CC Veterans – 19-3 (6-1)

Mansfield Legacy – 16-2 (3-1)

Frisco Wakeland – 15-6 (7-0)

CC King – 17-5 (6-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: College Station, Gregory Portland, Boerne Champion, Frisco Lone Star and Grapevine

Class 4A

Argyle – 18-1 (0-0)

Canton – 17-0 (1-0)

Iowa Park – 15-2 (0-0)

Pleasant Grove – 13-4 (4-0)

Lorena – 11-3 (0-0)

Decatur – 17-2 (0-0)

Carthage – 13-3 (4-0)

Melissa 12-5 (2-0)

Stephenville – 13-2 (0-0)

Caldwell – 15-3 (0-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Robinson, Kilgore, and Sunnyvale

Class 3A

Brock – 14-1 (4-0)

Wall – 19-0 (5-0)

Hallettsville – 15-3 (5-0)

Grandview – 18-2 (5-0)

Pottsboro – 11-2 (4-0)

Edgewood – 16-4 (4-0)

Buffalo – 13-2 (4-0)

Central Heights – 11-4 (4-0)

Denver City – 14-4 (4-0)

Van Alstyne – 11-3 (4-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:, Groesbeck, Gateway Prep, Clifton, and Blanco

Class 2A

Dallardsville Big Sandy – 15-2 (4-0)

Douglass – 10-0 (2-0)

Refugio – 8-0 (6-0)

Valley Mills – 14-2 (6-0)

New Deal – 8-0 (3-0)

Gruver – 3-0 (3-0)

Union Grove – 12-0 (5-0)

Windthorst – 9-5 (4-0)

Ben Bolt – 11-5 (6-0)

Muenster – 13-6 (5-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Archer City, Riesel, Weimar and Hawkins

Class 1A

D’Hanis – 9-2

Ira – 6-1

New Home - 5-1

Dodd City – 5-3

Round Top Carmine – 7-5

Chireno – 4-3

Savoy – 4-3

Rotan – 4-3

Wells – 3-3

Abbott – 6-8

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Kress, and Avalon

** (-) District Record