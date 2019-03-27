Bryce Fuller spun a two-hit gem and the Midlothian Heritage bats exploded for huge crooked numbers Tuesday night at home against Life Waxahachie.

The Jaguars plated 14 runs in the first inning, four more in the second and eight in the bottom of the fourth for the five-inning run-rule victory, 26-0.

The win moved Heritage to 14-4 on the season and 2-1 in District 17-4A. It is the second consecutive district win for the Jaguars, who split a home-and-home series with Alvarado last week.

Fuller needed just 54 pitches to work through his efficient five-inning complete-game win. He struck out two Mustangs, walked two and allowed two hits.

Alex Hoover took the loss for the Mustangs, recording just one out in the bottom of the first inning. He was charged with 11 runs (nine earned) on eight hits and two walks.

The biggest blow of the first inning, which saw 18 Jaguars dig into the batter's box, came when Cade Sumbler slugged his third home run of the season. The three-run round-tripper came after Sumbler led off the game with a single.

Harrison Hess and Cody Moore added singles for the Jaguars, while Kendall Calvery, Caisen Clower (2), Roc Martinez and Creed Spenrath all doubled.

Calvery led the Jaguars with four RBIs, while Sumbler and Wilhoite each plated four runs.

The Jaguars posted 25 earned runs on 22 hits, six walks and four Life Waxahachie errors on Tuesday.

Lorenzo Takahashi and Nathan Hoover recorded the lone hits for the Mustangs.

UP NEXT

The two teams return to action for the finale of the two-game set at 7 p.m. Friday at Life Waxahachie High School.