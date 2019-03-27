The Midlothian Lady Panthers are riding a two-game district winning streak ahead of Friday trip to Waco.

Midlothian defeated Ennis this past Friday, 9-4, and followed with a run-rule win Tuesday at home against Corsicana, 14-1.

The pair of victories improved the Lady Panthers to 11-5 on the season and 3-2 in District 14-5A.

The Lady Panthers return to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Waco University and then host Cleburne at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Midlothian previously defeated Waco University, 13-1, but fell to Cleburne, 8-3, during the first round of district action.

FRIDAY

A five-run fifth inning was the difference for the Lady Panthers on the road against Ennis on Friday.

Midlothian rallied for two more runs in the top of the sixth inning to seal the ever-important district win, 9-4.

The Lady Panthers overcame five errors in the field and outhit the Lady Lions 6-4.

Kaylee Hlavaty, Kylie Hoggatt and Emily Singleton (3 RBIs) all doubled for the Lady Panthers. Hoggatt also finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, recording the lone multi-hit game for Midlothian.

Riley Crawford and Marilyn Johnson also drove Midlothian runs.

Aubree Lalani provided the bulk of the Ennis offense, as she finished the night 3-for-4 with a solo home run.

Kristalyn Brown earned the complete-game win inside the circle for the Lady Panthers. She struck out six, walked none and scattered four hits, while also only being charged with one earned run (three unearned).

Ennis fell to 6-17-1 on the season with the loss. The Lady Lions then dropped a second consecutive 14-5A game Tuesday against Joshua, 12-6.

TUESDAY

The Lady Panthers exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday to run-rule visiting Corsicana, 14-1.

Brown tossed a complete-game four-hitter. She allowed one earned run and struck out three.

Makenna Anderson, Crawford, Payton Gooch, Kaylee Hlavaty and Hoggatt all drove in a pair of runs during the win.

Crawford, Hlavaty and Hoggatt also doubled.