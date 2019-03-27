This time last season, the Venus Lady Bulldogs were in the midst of a history-making softball season. They are poised to do the same this year.

And now they've officially put the state on notice, checking in at No. 8 in the latest 4A poll released by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 14-2-2 on the season and 3-0 in District 17-4A with a pair of wins this past week against Life Waxahachie (17-1) and Hillsboro (11-0).

Venus has won nine consecutive games.

Kaylee Davis leads the charge for the Lady Bulldogs both at the plate and inside the circle this season.

Davis sports a whopping .569 batting average and .633 slugging percentage. She also leads the team with six home runs, 34 RBIs, 22 runs scored, five doubles and five triples over 51 at-bats.

Inside the circle, Davis has struck out 187 batters over 77.1 IP (16.9 K/7) with a 0.72 ERA. She's allowed just 16 runs on the season (17 appearances) with eight of those runs earned on 25 hits and 10 walks.

The Lady Bulldogs return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Venus and then square-off against Alvarado at 7 p.m. Friday on the road.

Editor's note: For those wondering at home, the Daily Light happily adopted Venus ISD and its athletics programs during the 2017-18 school year. The City of Venus is also partially located within Ellis County proper.

The latest TGCA state softball polls, issued Monday, March 25, are below.

Class 2A

1. Crawford 21-3

2. Shiner 20-2

3. Gorman 14-0

4. Evadale 14-2

5. Valley View 18-4-1

6. Thorndale 14-5

7. DeLeon 16-4

8. Electra 7-1

9. Stamford 18-2-1

10. Jewett Leon 13-4

11. Shelbyville 5-0

12. Windthorst 16-4

13. Petrolia 6-2

14. Archer City 9-5

15. Honey Grove 11-4

16. Harleton 7-2

17. Grapeland 10-5

18. Beckville 11-7

19. Cushing 5-0

20. Groveton 4-0-2

Class 3A

1. Hallettsville 19-0

2. Bells 22-0-1

3. Santa Gertrudis Academy 20-5

4. Lyford 21-0

5. Rains 16-1

6. Grand Saline 22-1

7. Rogers 20-2

8. New Boston 13-0

9. White Oak 18-2

10. Eastland 18-3

11. Clyde 17-4

12. Natalia 20-4

13. Troy 17-5

14. Bonham 20-3

15. Bushland 20-6

16. Idalou 16-6

17. Lago Vista 12-2

18. Grandview 15-6

19. Danbury 14-4

20. Edgewood 11-6

Class 4A

1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 21-2

2. Aubrey 15-1-2

3. Brownwood 15-1-1

4. Splendora 17-2

5. Beeville A.C. Jones 17-3-1

6. Bellville 18-4

7. Melissa 18-2-2

8. Venus 14-2-2

9. Liberty 14-3

10. Giddings 18-7

11. Caldwell 13-3

12. Liberty Hill 14-7

13. Rio Hondo 11-6

14. Lufkin Hudson 14-8-1

15. Taylor 12-4

16. Carthage 15-5

17. China Spring 15-5

18. Decatur 11-4

19. Crandall 11-3-2

20. Vernon 11-3

20. Fredericksburg 18-7

20. Geronimo Navarro 19-7

Class 5A

1. Angleton 18-0

2. Barbers Hill 25-2

3. Dripping Springs 23-2

4. Medina Valley 21-1

5. Forney 17-2

6. El Paso Chapin 23-4

7. The Colony 19-2

8. College Station 17-3-1

9. Corpus Christi Calallen 20-2

10. Jacksonville 15-2-1

11. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 19-4-3

12. Lake Creek 15-4

13. Hallsville 19-2

14. Creekview 11-3-1

15. Magnolia 16-2

16. Elgin 14-7

17. Lubbock Coronado 13-7

18. Pflugerville Weiss 13-4

19. Kerrville Tivy 16-9-2

20. Fort Worth Boswell 20-5

20. Lubbock Monterey 18-4

20. Sulphur Springs 16-4

Class 6A

1. Cedar Ridge 21-0

2. Keller 18-3-1

3. Edinburg Vela 21-3

4. Abilene 17-1-2

5. Klein Collins 18-2

6. Austin High 16-3

7. New Braunfels Canyon 20-4

8. Deer Park 12-1

9. Northwest Eaton 18-1

10. Plano West 15-3

11. Wylie 19-1

12. Alvin 15-4

13. El Paso Montwood 15-5

14. Wolfforth Frenship 19-6

15. Buda Hays 17-4

16. Arlington Martin 13-6

17. Mansfield 17-6

18. San Antonio MacArthur 22-4

19. Garland Sachse 16-4

20. Houston Bellaire 14-5

20. San Antonio Holmes 15-2

20. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 14-10

Reminder: Class 1A and 2A are combined through the regular season. Class 1A will break into a unique poll when the postseason begins.