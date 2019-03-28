A total of 10 teams from Midlothian ISD competed in the state Destination ImagiNation on Saturday. Six of those groups advanced to the Global Finals.

The number of teams advancing past the state competition is the most for any district in Texas, according to Midlothian ISD.

Midlothian ISD students, along with 471 teams, collaborated with creativity in Corpus Christi.

Teams that advanced included the Broadway Burritos from McClatchey Elementary, who place first in the fine arts challenge. This group of students placed first in the Global competition last year.

Teams from LaRue Miller Elementary that will advance include the Trying Tigers, who earned first place in the improve challenge, the Curious Chameleons, who placed third in the engineering challenge, as well as, the Service Ninjas (formerly known as DI-nomyte DINOS), who placed first in the service learning challenge. The Service Ninjas competed at Global Finals the past two years and placed third in 2017 and seventh in 2018.

The Nerdy Narwhals from Mt. Peak Elementary placed third in the scientific and high instant challenge. This is the first time for a team representing Mt. Peak to compete at Global Finals. The Pickle Unicorns from Walnut Grove Middle also placed sixth in the improv challenge.

MISD DI coordinator Kim Moss said the best part of the state competition was seeing all the parents and students representing the district in their Midlothian DI shirts, and cheering like crazy for MISD teams.

"They both cheered for those who won and comforted those who did not advance," Moss elaborated. "Their sportsmanship and support for each other as as DI 'family' made Casey Nelson and I proud to be the MISD coordinators."

This year will be the second for the district to have multiple teams advance to the global competition, where teams from 14 countries and 45 states will compete in a range of creative, problem-solving competitions.

The Global Finals will take place in Kansas City, Missouri from May 22—25.