On Sunday evening at 6 p.m. Redeemer Christian Church will host the second One in Christ service, a quarterly worship gathering that kicked off in January to celebrate the reconciling power of the gospel, with an eye toward addressing worship community division in Amarillo.

Pastors Manny De Los Santos (Power Church), Andrew Hebert (Paramount Baptist Church), David Ritchie (Redeemer Christian Church) and Anthony Harris (St. John Baptist Church) said the concept was nurtured via the friendship they developed over the course of their varied ministerial duties within the community.

The initial service was conducted on Jan. 6 at St. John Baptist Church, with attendees receiving a message that focused upon the commonalities among worshipers than differences; the reconciliation power must be through Christ; and the acknowledgement that issues will not be solved with four worship gatherings - but can serve as the gateway to dialogue.

"We have formed a bond and brotherhood by sitting down and having meals with one another," Hebert said. "When we talked about how there is much dividing us, we decided to do more than talk about it, but introduce a way of addressing it. So here we are. We're looking forward to One in Christ growing and developing into more than just a unifying service, but a unification of a great body of believers. It's a true blessing."