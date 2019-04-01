The Daily Light Media Group has proudly compiled and produced the first-ever All-Ellis County girls' basketball teams as part of the first-of-its-kind countywide celebration of prep sports all-stars.

The 28 student-athletes and three head coaches are featured on two graphics that can be found on B6-7 of today's paper. They are also listed below.

The Daily Light staff first announced plans to launch the inaugural All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards, which will include individual players- and coaches-of-the-year recipients, in late December. Methodist Midlothian Medical Center is the title sponsor for the event.

This yearlong celebration of athletic achievements will culminate at the 2019 All-Ellis County All-Star Preps awards banquet to be held Tuesday evening, June 11 at the Waxahachie Civic Center. The banquet will honor the top prep athletes from 15 high schools within the county.

The banquet will also feature Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee as the keynote speaker.

The All-Ellis County first- and second-team honorees will receive invitations to the banquet, as well as all of the county's state championship qualifiers in track and field, cross-country, swimming, golf, tennis and wrestling. Student-athletes and coaches will also be selected for prestigious overall awards. All of our honorees will attend complimentary thanks to our generous sponsors.

The sports from which All-Ellis County teams are selected include football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, baseball and softball.

The awards banquet will be open to the public and ticket information will soon be available at www.WaxahachieTX.com/Preps.

So how were the student-athletes chosen?

We first compiled a list of all players who received all-state, all-region and regional tournament awards and then sorted those student-athletes based on season statistics and nominations submitted by area coaches.

Tiebreakers came down to firsthand observations, classifications, overall team success and input from county coaches.

The honorable mention list consists of players who just missed the cut for the second team.

When it was all said and done, 28 girls' basketball student-athletes and three coaches found their names on the list. And there could have easily of been more added.

One thing is certain: It was an excellent year for girls' basketball in Ellis County.

We can not pull off something like this without the communities help. If you or your business is interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please call (972) 937-3310 or email Colten Crist at ccrist@waxahachietx.com.