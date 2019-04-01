As a fisherman and outdoor enthusiast, I value clean waterways and unpolluted ecosystems.

Trout Unlimited, a national grassroots organization, made a big endorsement this week for a bipartisan climate change solution. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Trout Unlimited President and CEO Chris Wood explained it best:

“Just as we learned in the 1990s that we had to move from the stream to the watershed scale to recover trout and salmon, we must reduce carbon emissions to slow climate change. For this reason, Trout Unlimited is supporting passage of common sense legislation such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act… The time for band-aids is past. Nothing less than the future of trout and salmon; the future of fishing — the future for our children is at stake.”

I salute Trout Unlimited for their leadership and commitment to restoration, conservation, and their foresight about our climate change predicament.

Susan Atkinson, Durango, Colorado