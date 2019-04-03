Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago with malware on thumb drive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 32-year-old Chinese woman was arrested over the weekend for giving false information to get into Mar-a-Lago while President Donald Trump was visiting his Palm Beach estate.

Yujing Zhang was charged with making false statements to a federal officer and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. She appeared in U.S. District Court on Monday and is to return to court next week for a hearing to determine whether she will be released from custody on the charges that are punishable by a maximum five-year prison sentence. A public defender was appointed to represent her.

U.S. Secret Service agents said they seized four cellphones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive and one thumb drive from Zhang. An examination of the thumb drive showed it contained malicious malware, agents said.

At about noon on Saturday, Zhang approached Secret Service agents at a checkpoint in a parking lot across from the club just north of Southern Boulevard along the Intracoastal Waterway. She said she wanted to use the pool at the club, agents wrote. She presented the agents with two Republic of China passports to confirm her identity, they said.

A manager at the club initially thought Zhang was related to a member who shared the same last name and cleared her to come in. But when Zhang got to the reception desk, she changed her story, agents said.

Two teens electrocuted trying to rescue dog from canal, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Dixon, Calif., teenagers died of apparent electrocution Monday, reportedly after trying to rescue a dog from an irrigation canal that afternoon, according to reports by California Highway Patrol, the Dixon Fire Department and a local news outlet.

CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a Facebook post about 7:30 p.m. that one of its helicopters had been dispatched following a report of two teens found unresponsive in a field in Solano County.

“After attempting all lifesaving measures available to us in the prehospital setting, both teenagers were pronounced deceased at Kaiser Vacaville,” the post said, noting Solano County Sheriff’s Office as the investigating agency.

The Sheriff’s Office had not released an official statement as of Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s officials did not immediately return The Bee’s requests for comment Tuesday.

CHP’s Monday post linked to a news report by the Vacaville Reporter from earlier Monday afternoon; at that time, one of the youths was pronounced dead and the other was still hospitalized, according to The Reporter. The Dixon Fire Department also shared The Reporter’s story to Facebook on Monday.

The two teens were apparently attempting to save a dog from the canal when they touched an electrical source, Solano County Sheriff’s officials told The Reporter.

Judge sets new court date in Robert Kraft’s day spa prostitution case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hearing Tuesday morning involving the charging of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with soliciting prostitution resulted in a new court date but little other progress.

Much of the 20-minute hearing in Circuit Judge Leonard Hanser’s courtroom centered on setting a date for motion filed by Jack Goldberger and Alex Spiro, two of Kraft’s attorneys, that seeks to bar prosecutors from using surveillance video that allegedly shows their client paying for and receiving a sex act at a Jupiter day spa.

Attorneys also discussed scheduling another hearing regarding a motion filed by various media companies asking to see evidence from the case.

Hanser did not make any rulings except to schedule an April 12 court appearance, when those matters will be taken up again.

Goldberger and Spiro declined to speak to reporters following the hearing.

Kraft, a part-time Palm Beach resident who did not attend Tuesday’s hearing, is one of 25 men who were charged with misdemeanor offenses after they were allegedly caught on surveillance camera video paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, a Jupiter business that authorities have alleged was linked to an international human trafficking operation.

No one in the four-county investigation that has registered scores of people being charged is facing a human trafficking charge.

Algeria’s president resigns after weeks of relentless protests

BEIRUT — Algeria’s longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika ended his term as ruler of the North African nation, state media reported Tuesday, following weeks of mass protests that called for the end of his almost 20-year tenure.

“President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika has officially notified (the) president of the Constitutional Council of his decision to end his term as President of the Republic,” said a curt statement from the official Algeria Press Service on Tuesday evening.

Bouteflika’s resignation came one day after he said he would end his fourth term before it was set to expire April 28.

The 82-year-old leader had infuriated Algerians earlier this year when he declared he would seek a fifth term in April’s presidential elections.

Once a charismatic politician who helped the country emerge from a civil war in the 1990s, he had suffered a stroke in 2013, rendering him unable to walk or even announce his candidacy. He was receiving treatment in Geneva at the time.

That announcement spurred street protests comprising tens of thousands of people.

