In an attempt to resolve differences with the state Senate’s school finance plan, the Texas House added an $1,850 average pay raise for all school employees to its sweeping $9 billion school funding bill, which members approved Wednesday.

The Senate has already pushed through a $5,000 across-the-board pay raise for classroom teachers and librarians that would cost the state $4 billion over the next two years. The House’s proposal would apply to more individuals, from librarians and counselors to bus drivers and custodians.

The pay proposal comes after House leadership at the beginning of the session shied away from giving an across-the-board raise, saying they wanted to give districts flexibility in how to spend extra money that the Legislature plans to give over the next two years.

But House Bill 3 would increase the per student base funding, also called the basic allotment, from $5,140 to $6,030, and the bill would now prescribe that a quarter of that increase go toward the pay raise.

“It starts with the recognition that every person who has a positive effect on a child’s life … should get and deserves a raise,” Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, told House members Wednesday. “My amendment guarantees that at least $2.4 billion of this bill will go toward a pay raise for every teacher and support staff member in the state.”

After making changes, including the pay raise, House members advanced HB 3 to the Senate on a 148-1 vote, with Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, voting against it.

“A historic day in the state of Texas. We are finally reforming public education in the state of Texas,” said Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, author of HB 3, to applause from fellow House members. “A lot of provisions of this bill reflects your ideas, your priorities and frankly compromises that we worked out together. It is our plan for Texas.”

Huberty said he's not sure how the Senate, which has filed an incomplete school finance bill, will receive HB 3 but suggested the House's pay raise was a concession of sorts to the Senate's education priorities.

Not in HB 3 are measures the Senate has indicated it would support that would tie teacher bonus pay and some school district funding to performance. Critics fear that performance would be measured by students' state standardized test scores.

Gov. Greg Abbott applauded HB 3's passage.

"Texans are demanding meaningful reforms to our school finance system, and today’s passage of HB 3 in the House is a vital step toward that goal," Abbott said in a written statement. "I look forward to working with ... the entire Legislature to ensure the final passage of school finance reform this session.”

Enough tax relief?

HB 3 would spend $6 billion during the next two years on classrooms and $3 billion on property tax relief by dropping tax rates by at least 4 cents per $100 valuation.

Huberty earlier this week filed a measure that would have given even more tax relief in HB 3 by capping a portion of school district’s revenue growth at 2.5 percent per year. Abbott last year had proposed a similar plan to limit revenue growth of school districts. Saying it would cost the state too much, Huberty on Wednesday withdrew that plan, but not before fielding concerns from Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, who said the bill wouldn't help taxpayers enough.

“What mechanism exists in any of the pieces of this puzzle to keep those appraisals from swallowing up those four pennies?” he said.

In Central Texas, tax rates are on average expected to be reduced by about 5 cents per $100 property valuation, translating to $120 to $240 savings per year on a house with a taxable value of $300,000 in 2020.

Huberty said other measures in the Legislature would provide property tax relief, including one he has authored that would reduce school district property taxes by increasing sales taxes, subject to approval by voters statewide.

New changes to HB 3

Turner said the pay raise on average would be a minimum of $1,850 per employee, other than administrators, and that school districts have additional money to give raises on top of that, even to part-time employees, should they choose. The pay raise proposal also would ensure that for any future increases to the basic allotment, a quarter of that increase must also go toward employee raises.

Although they have concerns about the $4 billion price tag of the Senate’s $5,000 salary raise proposal, school boards see the House’s pay raise as a relatively modest cost.

It “is not a hardship for most districts, as more than 80 percent of district operations budgets already goes to staff salaries, and almost 50 percent is used for teacher salaries,” said Dax Gonzalez with the Texas Association of School Boards. The Senate, he said, "dedicates $4 billion out of the $6.3 billion available for school finance reform, and the amount of the individual raises is too prescriptive to allow for real flexibility and innovation at the local level.”

In addition to the pay raise, the $6 billion in HB 3 would provide more funding to educate poor students and to students who didn't grow up learning English, and it would revise or eliminate various outdated elements of the state's school finance formula. It also would expand prekindergarten from half day to full day, give extra funding to dyslexic students, increase money for new facilities and boost money for dual language programs, among other provisions.

Lawmakers were able to add provisions Wednesday to HB 3 making mostly minor changes to the bill; one amendment would increase funding for special education students, and another would establish a pot of money dedicated to improving school safety. Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, added a measure that would let existing funding be used to provide child care for student parents at risk of dropping out of school.

“You can imagine the cost of child care is exorbitant for people of means, but when you are a student, a young student, who has chosen to carry your child, have your child and you’re a young parent, we want to keep them in school,” Howard said.

Amendments that didn’t make it included one that would have restored a dedicated pot of money for gifted and talented programs; the bill would remove that existing allotment.

The Austin school district would get $1,759 more per student under the bill, more than any other Central Texas school district. That is in large part because the district's “recapture” payment under the bill would drop by $194 million in 2020. Property-wealthy districts like Austin must pay recapture to the state to help support property-poor districts.