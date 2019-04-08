It is a historic day in Amarillo and across West Texas. Sometime around 7 p.m. today, a ceremonial first pitch will be thrown. A few minutes later, the first official home pitch of the 2019 Amarillo Sod Poodles season will take place. It’s safe to say virtually everyone in Amarillo has had this date circled on their calendar for months.

Based on advance ticket sales, merchandise popularity and the allure of a brand-new downtown stadium, the Sod Poodles certainly got off on the right foot, promotionally. It remains to be seen as far as the final score is concerned. For the city of Amarillo, it is a big deal to once again have a major league affiliated baseball team playing in the city.

The Sod Poodles, who will face the Midland RockHounds today, are the AA Texas League franchise of the National League’s San Diego Padres, who have a reputation around the majors for one of the best farm systems around. The Padres have a scouting staff with an eye for talent, and Sod Poodle fans will be regularly treated to seeing some of the top prospects in the system – not to mention the great players who will come to town from opposing teams.

The quality of baseball and the fan experience will be much greater than what was offered back in the days of independent league baseball. The Amarillo Dillas were long on want-to, but short on top-tier prospects that fans might one day see playing in the majors. In fact, Amarillo has a long and distinguished history with affiliated professional baseball that dates back to the early 1920s and the old Gassers. Longtime baseball fans still remember the Gold Sox, who played in the old West Texas-New Mexico League from 1939-54 (excluding 1942-45 because of World War II).

The Gold Sox eventually returned for another seven-year stint as a Padres affiliate in 1976 but moved to Beaumont beginning with the 1983 season. So it’s been a while, but baseball fans are ready. The Sod Poodles will have a few games under their belts by today after opening the season on the road against Corpus Christi.

“We’ll have to see what we’ve got when we get out there,” Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman said in our story last Thursday. “If we show we can run, we’ll go with a faster lineup and I like to do that, but if conditions are favorable at home for the hitters, we’ll go more for power.”

Regardless, of whether it’s speed or power, West Texans are simply happy to be a part of the proceedings. Pro baseball is a win on all fronts. It’s a win for baseball fans of all kinds, whether they are casual observers or hardcore followers of all things related to the national pastime.

It’s a win for downtown because between now and Sept. 2, there will be 70 home games scheduled, which means crowds coming to enjoy restaurants and other attractions. Beyond that, it’s a win for the city in general because the Sod Poodles will draw fans from all over the region, and that translates into tourist dollars.

Amarillo has demonstrated a sincere commitment to affiliated baseball from the time the first negotiations began to land a team through the work to make sure the stadium was ready until today.

The moment has arrived. Now it’s time for everyone to enjoy it.