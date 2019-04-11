A tribute to Aretha Franklin highlights a concert by the Tarleton State University salsa band, Latin Groove Culture, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in the Theater of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville.

Also on the bill of the free concert is the Stephenville High School Jazz Band.

“Think,” “Say a Little Prayer for You” and “Respect” — all Franklin signatures — will top off the concert followed by the Stevie Wonder classic “Don’t You Worry ‘bout a Thing,” and “Para Los Rumberos” by Tito Puente.

As musical ambassadors for Tarleton’s cultural diversity and outreach initiatives, Latin Groove Culture works to inspire, entertain and educate while exploring the different styles of Hispanic American and Afro-Caribbean music. It incorporates dance, multimedia and other forms of artistic collaboration designed to maximize audience engagement.