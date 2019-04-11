Nominations for Glen Rose High School’s Tiger's Eye Award for 2019 are now being accepted.

Each year’s Tiger’s Eye winner is chosen by a rotating committee of GRHS graduates representing each decade.

The nominees must be Glen Rose High School graduates who have supported local schools throughout the years. That support can be in any of a number of ways: loyal attendance at events; making annual purchases to support school classes and organizations; volunteering for programs and committees on campuses or at school activities; serving as a mentor; or achieving outstanding honors within his or her chosen profession.

During the graduation ceremony on May 24 in the high school auditorium, the winner will be presented with a custom tiger's eye ring. The winner also will play a key role in the ceremony, and his or her name will be added to a large plaque displayed in the school auditorium.

Glennis D. Million, a member of the GRHS class of 1952, was last year’s Tiger’s Eye Award winner.

Letters of recommendation for nominees must be received by the selection committee no later than Monday, April 22. Mail to: Candy McClure, c/o Tiger's Eye, P.O. Box 2129, Glen Rose TX 76043. For more details, call 254-898-3804.