Assumed name: Oh My Hair by Lily; owner: Yliana Hernandez

Assumed name: Razor Boys; owners: Patrick Deary Sr. and Razor Boys

Assumed name: Razor Girls; owners: Patrick Deary Sr. and Razor Girls

Assumed name: Unique Klutz; owner: Marcus Manahan

Assumed name: South Plains Glass; owner: Lal Williams

Assumed name: Burgett Commercial Construction; owners: Gayle Burgett and Rod Burgett

Assumed name: F and S Jewelry Repairs and Watches; owner: MFA Enterprise Inc.

Assumed name: Ebony Extensions; owner: Ebony Extensions

Assumed name: Anzley S Lawn Service; owner: Michael Anzley

Assumed name: Borrego’s Barbershop; owner: Robert Lee Borrego