Robstown ISD named two educators as teacher of year on Monday. Irma Medrano was named as Elementary Teacher of the Year and Gilberto Gonzalez was named as Secondary Teacher of the Year. In Robstown ISD, this honor is both nominated and voted on by the educators themselves.

Gonzalez, who has been with the district for 12 years, said that he was “very humbled” to be elected for this achievement. Gonzalez teaches English 2, English 3 AP and a college class. He was a 1976 graduate of Robstown High School and uses his experiences growing up in the community to affect change in his students.

“I like letting them realize their potential. I like to share with them that whatever their situation is, as troubling as it may be, it is not unique to them,” said Gonzalez.

Letting students know that the world is bigger than their situation is something that is very important to Gonzalez.

Medrano, also a graduate of Robstown High School (1978), teaches Fifth grade math at Ortiz Intermediate School. She has been with RISD for 37 years, her entire teaching career. She values getting the best out of every student and showing them that nothing is impossible.

“I had a student one year that wasn’t ever successful and he told me that he would study and pass his test for me,” said Medrano. “Telling him he passed that test was a very emotional moment for both him and I.”

Having two educators who graduated from Robstown is a big honor for the district. The honorees were celebrated at the Robstown ISD Education Foundation lunch on Wednesday afternoon.



