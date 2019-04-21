POTTER COUNTY

47th District Court

Raymond Garcia. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, third or more offenses. Punishment assessed four years probation and costs.

Jacob Henry Fulkroad. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed eight months in state jail, $500 fine and costs.

Brittany Rachelle Anderson. Judgment. Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Punishment assessed six months in state jail, $500 fine and costs.

Katelyn Briane Moore-Barela. Deferred adjudication. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Defendant received four years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Efrain Cabrera. Judgment. Impersonate public servant. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $500 fine and costs.

181st District Court

Margarita Galindo. Judgment on two charges. (1) Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram and (2) theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs on each charge.

Chad Dewayne White. Judgment. Sex offender’s duty to register life/90 days. Punishment assessed three years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Jonathan Lorenzo Flores. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram in drug free zone. Defendant received two years probation, $200 fine and costs.

Cedric Dewayne McNeal. Deferred adjudication on four charges. (1) Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Defendant received six years probation, $500 fine and costs. (2) Assault /bodily injury to family/household member, twice within 12 months and (3) violation bond/protective order, assault/stalk. Defendant received six years probation and costs on each charge. (4) Interfere with emergency request for assistance, with previous conviction. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

Sheldon Jerome Benton. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received two years probation, $500 fine and costs.

251st District Court

Lloyd Wayne Glisson. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 365 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Edward Lee Harris. Judgment. Burglary of habitation, intend other felony. Punishment assessed 20 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Benjamin Cocito Valdiviez. Judgment. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Punishment assessed eight years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Christopher Lupe Bustos. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

Isiah Grey Guillen. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams / less than 200 grams. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Tiffany Leann Norris. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 12 months in state jail and costs.

Jorge Najera. Judgment. Burglary of a habitation. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Don Herman Strout. Judgment on three charges. (1) Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and (2) possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams / less than 200 grams. Punishment assessed 13 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge. (3) Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 18 months in state jail and costs.

Jesus Junior Duran Jr. Deferred adjudication on two charges of possession of marijuana, more than 4 grams / less than 200 grams. Defendant received five years probation, $1,500 fine and costs on each charge.

Collin Chase Brown. Deferred adjudication. Credit or debit card abuse. Defendant received 5 years probation and costs.

Collette Mia Alejandro. Deferred adjudication on two charges. (1) Credit or debit card abuse, elderly, and (2) injury to child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury. Defendant received three years probation and costs on each charge.

Katelyn Brianne Moore. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received four years probation, $500 fine and costs.

320th District Court

Earl Lee Grabowski Jr. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $1,500 / less than $20,000. Punishment assessed 150 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Keaton Hinsley. Deferred adjudication. Sexual assault of a child. Defendant received 10 years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Matthew Christopher Southern. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Defendant received five years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Joy Leann Williams. Judgment on two charges of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed five years probation and costs on each charge.

Jacie Bailey Henderson. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed four years probation and costs.

Robert Kitchens. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance. Punishment assessed 12 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

James Robert Hiett. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 10 years probation, $2,000 fine and costs.

Zachary Alan Tuter. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams / less than 400 grams. Defendant received five years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Jerry Wade Middleton. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams / less than 400 grams. Punishment assessed six years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $500 fine and costs.

David Michael Lucero. Deferred adjudication. Burglary of a building. Defendant received four years probation and costs.

Justin Rivera. Deferred adjudication. Injury to child/elderly/disabled, reckless bodily injury. Defendant received four years probation, $300 fine and costs.

Benjamin Alvarez. Deferred adjudication. Fraudulent use/possession identifying information, less than 5 items. Defendant received three years probation, $300 fine and costs.

Derek Kelly. Judgment on three charges. (1-2) Two charges of assault public servant and (3) assault family/household member, with previous conviction. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

Rachell May Freeman. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram / less than 4 grams. Punishment assessed three years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $500 fine and costs.

Christopher Wade Yarber. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed five years probation, $1,000 fine and costs.

Joshua Johnathan Davenport. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 13 months in state jail, $500 fine and costs.

Michael Lee Ray. Deferred adjudication. Harassment of public servant. Defendant received five years probation, $300 fine and costs.

Joshua Rene Galan. Deferred adjudication. Arson of building/habitat/vehicle, reckless cause damage. Defendant received three years probation, $300 fine and costs.

108th District Court

Peter James Harvey Jr. Deferred adjudication. Indecency with a child, exposure. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

Rongfa Chen. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, more than 50 pounds / less than 2,000 pounds. Punishment assessed 10 years probation, $3,000 fine and costs.

Pete Agapito Hernandez. Judgment. Civil commitment requirement. Punishment assessed 25 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Joshua Mcleod. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury. Punishment assessed one year in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Jeremy Ray Baca Bridges. Judgment on four charges. (1) Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, (2) aggravated kidnapping, (3) aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and (4) driving while intoxicated, third or more offenses. Punishment assessed 10 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

Maurice Armghn Porter. Judgment. Burglary of a building. Punishment assessed 14 months in state jail and costs.

Skylar Blake Tidwell. Judgment. Burglary of a habitation, intend other felony. Punishment assessed nine years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Adam Lavon Lankster. Judgment. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Jimmy Ray Flores. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed three years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Tommy Heath. Judgment. Burglary of habitation. Punishment assessed 15 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Roman Mario Ruiz. Deferred adjudication on six counts. (1-5) Five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and (6) one count of injury to child/elderly/disabled, with intentional bodily injury. Defendant received 10 years probation and costs on each count.

Laura Lafon Johnston. Deferred adjudication on three counts; (1) aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, (2) injury to child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury and (3) injury to child/elderly/disabled, reckless bodily injury. Defendant received 10 years probation and costs on each count.

Jeremy Ray-Baca. Judgment. Aggravated robbery. Punishment assessed 10 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Michael Gene Brittain. Judgment on two charges of robbery. Punishment assessed 20 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

John Lee Ross. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member, with previous conviction. Defendant received four years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Sho Shee. Judgment. Arson. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Curtis Dale Mills. Judgment. Burglary of a building. Punishment assessed 15 months in state jail and costs.

Potter County Court at Law

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Christian Omar Alcala. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

Priscilla Cecilia Lucero. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 21 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Aweis A. Ibrahim. Judgment. Terroristic threat of family/household member. Punishment assessed 45 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Oscar Reyes Luna. Judgment. Resist arrest, search or transport. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Jose Remedios Hernandez. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 60 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Christopher Steven Conley. Judgment on two charges. (1) Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Punishment assessed 12 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs. (2) Unlawfully carrying a weapon. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Angela Valero. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Punishment assessed nine days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Amancio Zaragoza. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Nathan Gene Collins. Judgment. Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Punishment assessed 12 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Reuben Martinez. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury. Punishment assessed 75 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Maria Cristina Loe. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Marissa Rose Gonzales. Deferred adjudication. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Defendant received one year probation and costs.

Destiny Savanha Gomez. Deferred adjudication. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Defendant received one year probation and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

Tedrick Lamont Sims. Judgment. Terroristic threat of family/household member. Punishment assessed 60 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Zachary Ty Johnson. Judgment. Terroristic threat of family/household member. Punishment assessed 45 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Nicholus Ray Marple. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Vincent Omar Garcia. Judgment on two charges. (1) Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces and (2) driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 45 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs on each charge.

Victoria Cathey. Judgment. Prostitution. Punishment assessed 18 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Toby Steven Smith. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed 150 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Ramiro Flores. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Erik Jamie Flores. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Brandy Jo Simons. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

Taiszhana Desiree Robinson. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Sarah Castillo. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

RANDALL COUNTY

47th District Court

Scott Eugene Esche Sr. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams. Punishment assessed nine days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Jarred Mathew Daniel. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

181st District Court

Jennifer Peck Sanchez. Judgment on two charges of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions. Punishment assessed 60 days in Randall Cunty Jail and costs on each charge.

Trenton Jabar Turner. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Defendant received four years probation and costs.

251st District Court

Monisa Isabel Bautista. Deferred adjudication on two charges of injury to child/elderly/disabled, with intentional bodily injury. Defendant received six years probation and costs on each charge.

Morgan Dale Parish. Judgment on three charges. (1) Fraudulent use/possession identifying information, five items, and (2) burglary of a habitation. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge. (3) Theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions. Punishment assessed 18 months in state jail and costs.

Julia Susan Bellar. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received three years probation and costs.

Nicholas Ryan Cordova. Judgment on two charges. (1) Assault family/household member, with previous conviction and (2) two counts: burglary of a habitation and assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

Charles Cayden McPherson. Judgment on three counts of burglary of a habitation. Punishment assessed three years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Randall County Court at Law #1

Carleton Eugene Franklin. Judgment. Deadly conduct. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Carter Larry Chacon. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed three days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Aaron James Smith. Judgment on two charges of Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed 30 days in Randall County Jail and costs on each charge.

Santos Antonio Soliz. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed 144 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Tyler Brian Mills. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 12 ounces. Punishment assessed one day in Randall County Jail and costs.

Stephan Delroy Adams. Judgment on two charges. (1) Evading arrest/detention and (2) possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed 90 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Harley Glenn Scroggins. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces in drug free zone. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County Court at Law #2

Johnathan Mathew Hipskind. Judgment on two charges of driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs on each charge.

Christian Bernard Benka. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 120 days probation and costs.

Domingo Delgado. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 210 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Jose Antonio Casillas. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 12 months probation and costs.

Steven Bryant Davis. Judgment on two charges. (1) Possession of dangerous drug and (2) criminal trespass. Punishment assessed 110 days in Randall County Jail and costs on each charge.

Braxton William Crane. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed one day in Randall County Jail and costs.

Christopher Thomas Tucker. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Damark James Wilkins. Judgment. Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed 75 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Misty Dawn Kerbo. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed two years probation and costs.