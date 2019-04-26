GRAND PRAIRIE — Logan Vargas shot a final-round 66 to tie teammate Brian Boles for 10th place individually in Thursday's final round of the Region I-6A boys golf tournament, but their Frenship team just missed advancing to state.

The Tigers backed up a 308 on the first day with a 286 on the second, but finished fifth in the 16-team field behind Hebron, Southlake Carroll, Trophy Club Nelson and Mansfield. The top three teams and three lowest-scoring players not on those teams qualify for the UIL Class 6A state tournament May 20-21 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

Boles (71-73), Vargas (78-66) and Flower Mound's Daniel Shofner (72-72) tied for 10th at even-par 72 in the 36-hole tournament at Tangle Ridge Golf Club. Trophy Club Nelson's David Harrison and Hebron's Jun Park tied for the regional medalist at 7-under for 36 holes, and Southlake Carroll's Jack Beauchamp was three strokes back in third.

Frenship's Jayce Hargrove (75-70) tied for 13th among the 96 players. Leyton Lee (84-77) and Kade Smith (87-80) rounded out the Tigers' lineup.

Region I-2A girls

ODESSA — Elizabeth Greenhaw shot a 102 on the final day of the Region I-2A tournament at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, leading Sundown to a 10th-place finish in the two-day tournament.

The Roughettes' other counting scores toward the team total were a 118 from Laura McMinn, a 121 from Courtney Black and 126 from Madison McKenzie. Joanna McAdams carded a 137.

Plains finished 11th, paced on the last day by a 106 from Heather Enriquez and a 113 from Brynne McWhirter.

Vega won the regional championship by 16 strokes over Stratford, and Haskell finished third. Those three will play at the UIL Class 2A state tournament May 13-14 at Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin.

Sudan's two medalist players, Lauren Johnson and Callan Betherland, shot 106 and 110, respectively, on Thursday. Post's Rylee Jenkins carded a 151.

REGION I-6A BOYS TOURNAMENT

at Tangle Ridge Golf Club, Grand Prairie

Thursday's Final-Round Results

Note: Top three teams (x) and top three players not on those teams (y) qualify for UIL Class 6A state tournament May 20-21 at Legacy Golf Club in Georgetown.

Team totals: 1. x-Hebron, 293-284-577; 2. x-Southlake Carroll, 288-295-583; 3. x-Trophy Club Nelson, 294-294-588; 4. Mansfield, 300-293-593; 5. Frenship, 308-286-594; 6. Richardson Pearce, 301-305-606; 7. Flower Mound Marcus, 311-299-610; 8. Odessa Permian, 312-310-622; 9. San Angelo Central, 322-307-629; 10. Fort Worth Paschal, 321-317-638; 11. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 642; 12. Arlington Martin, 326-321-647; 13. El Paso Coronado, 325-323-662; 14. Weatherford, 339-323-662; 15. Richardson Pearce, 347-323-670; 16. El Paso Montwood, 371-359-730.

Medalist: 1. (tie) David Harrison, Trophy Club Nelson, 68-69-137; Jun Park, Hebron, 67-70-137; 3. Jack Beauchamp, Southlake Carroll, 71-69-140; 4. y-Andrew Zobal, Flower Mound, 72-69-141; 5. y-Rondarius Walters, Grand Prairie, 72-70-142 (won three-man playoff for two state berths); y-Jaden Chavez, Odessa Permian, 71-71-142 (finished second in playoff for state berth); Danny Chen, Richardson Pearce, 71-71-142; 8. (tie) Flynn McNabb, San Angelo Central, 73-70-143; Greg Seo, Hebron, 74-69-143; 10. (tie) Brian Boles, Frenship, 71-73-144; Daniel Shofner, Flower Mound, 72-72-144, Logan Vargas, Frenship, 78-66-144.

Other Frenship participants: Jayce Hargrove, 75-70-145, Leyton Lee, 84-77-161; Kade Smith, 87-80-167.

REGION I-2A GIRLS TOURNAMENT

at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, Odessa

Thursday's Final-Round Results

Note: Top three teams (x) and top three players not on those teams (y) qualify for UIL Class 6A state tournament May 13-14 at Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin.

Team totals: 1. x-Vega, 364-378-742; 2. x-Stratford, 375-383-758; 3. x-Haskell, 399-414-813; 4. McCamey, 398-427-825; 5. Memphis, 413-435-848; 6. Panhandle, 429-430-859; 7. Forsan, 442-420-862; 8. Farwell, 429-435-864; 9. Iraan, 444-464-864; 10. Sundown, 463-467-930; 11. Plains, 473-459-932; 12. Sunray, 462-477-939.

Medalist: 1. Katelin Berry, Stratford, 76-85-161; 2. y-Razyl Yanez, Forsan, 81-82-163; 3. Payton Berry, Stratford, 81-84-165; 4. y-Annika Corrales, Van Horn, 80-87-167; Allie Joyce, Vega, 86-83-169; 6. Kaylei Richardson, Vega, 82-92-174; 7. y-Jaclyn Biggerstaff, Christoval, 95-87-182; 8. (tie) BayLee Blaydes, Memphis, 95-91-186; Kaylee Jo Neeley, Wellington, 95-91-186; 10. Braelyn Bevill, Haskell, 93-96-189.

Sundown: Elizabeth Greenhaw, 105-102-207; Courtney Black, 118-121-239; Laura McMinn, 118-118-236; Madison McKenzie, 122-126-248; Joanna McAdams, 140-137-277.

Plains: Macie Gatzki, 113-118-231; Brynne McWhirter, 117-113-230; Jessica Gomez, 125-113-238; Heather Enriquez, 131-106-237; Michelle Cueto, 118-122-240; Marka Carter, 134-121-255.

Area medalist participants: Callan Betherland, Sudan, 110-110-220; Lauren Johnson, Sudan, 115-106-221; Rylee Jenkins, Post, 148-151-299.