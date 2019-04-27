When one local group discontinued giving away backpacks for the new school year, Jose Munoz saw an opportunity to help.

"They used to give out backpacks to students at the (Amarillo) Civic Center. Then last year, they didn't do it, so we decided to do it," he said.

Munoz co-founded the Hispanic magazine Enfoque 806 and used it as a tool to help support the community.

"We want more to do on this side of town," he said. "I was raised in this neighborhood. I'm from the north side of town -- you see the development is going in South Amarillo and downtown, they're kind of leaving us out. My goal and my vision is to connect the community. We created Enfoque 806 to fill that gap."

Through Enfoque 806, Munoz held the Second Annual Mega Kids Fest on Saturday on the lot of Gamboa's Ballroom, 4418 E. Amarillo Blvd.

"We didn't have a bounce-house or anything last year, but the kids still had a blast," he said. "This year, we've put it together better because we're trying to improve every year."

In addition to the bounce house, Munoz had a clown and several vendors and the Quick Quack Car Wash duck, who was dancing and posing for pictures. The Top of Texas wrestlers also returned for a live wrestling show featuring some crowd favorites.

Just as in 2018, Munoz had the same goal in mind, raising money to buy back-to-school backpacks for students.

He said, "Last year we gave 500 backpacks away outside of Walmart on (Interstate) 40 and Grand. This year our goal is give away 750."

To offer your support or find out more information, go to enfoque806.com.