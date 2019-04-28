Approximately 400 members of the Lubbock arts community descended on the Charles Adams Studio Project Friday and Saturday for the inaugural CASP Fest.

Short films were showcased Friday evening and bands including Hannah Who? and Rattlesnake Milk performed Saturday as attendees browsed the juried art show.

Victoria Marie Bee, special projects coordinator for CASP, said this was a great opportunity to bring the community together to appreciate art, music and film coming from artists around the state and around the country at the venue along Avenue J in downtown Lubbock.

Bee said she wanted to do something that had never been done in Lubbock before, combining art, music and film into a festival.

“(We wanted) to expose as many people as possible to all the amazing talents,” Bee said, “whether in artwork, in film or in music, that exists within the city. “

Bee brought in Christina Rees, the editor-in-chief of the art publication Glasstire, to be the juror for the art portion of the festival. Rees said she had to sift through nearly 400 submissions, which is a good number for an inaugural show.

Rees said the art helped shape this year’s festival.

“The show is only as good as the art that is submitted,” Rees said. “I think this is a really strong show… It’s really fun to watch all these different generations of people get their stuff out there.”

Paul Allen Hunton, general manager of Texas Tech Public Media, along with Jonathan Seaborn, production director for the station, curated the film portion of the festival. Hunton said they thought about what the festival represented and wanted to complement it in the short films they showed.

Through the shorts, Hunton said, they wanted to talk about where film and media fit into the world of art and how that is represented in culture.

“The choices that we made are very much a dialogue of where we are in our country with art,” Hunton said.

Rafael Gutierrez, an attendee of the inaugural festival, said he first heard about the event online. Gutierrez thinks this festival shows how much growth the Lubbock community has had in the arts, adding that was showcased through the diversity of the crowd attending the event.

“I remember 10 years ago, you could count on one hand what was going on that weekend,” Gutierrez said. “Now, flash-forward 10 years later, there are 20 things going on every single weekend. Granted, they aren’t huge things. They aren’t national championship basketball games. But, you can find something you are interested in.”

Hunton said it is important for people in the community to continue to attend events like this.

“The only way we are going to grow and evolve and continue on with our community and to see it flourish is for people to support it,” Hunton said. “It is awesome to see so many people out here supporting it but keep going. Go to movies, go to art galleries, go to music shows. We are all in this thing together.”

Rees said a healthy art scene is a good indicator of quality of life in a city. People need art in the cities they live in.

“I think Lubbock is crucial for the health and well being for the arts in the Panhandle and West Texas,” Rees said.