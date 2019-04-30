The Liberal Arts and Science Academy High School is the highest performing Austin-area public high school and ranks among the best in Texas, according to a new national list.

LASA, a magnet school in the Austin district, ranked No. 5 in the state on the new list, and No. 28 in the country, according to the 2019 U.S. News & World Report best high schools rankings.

This year's list ranks more than 17,000 public high schools nationwide. The rankings are determined using six criteria, including performance on state assessments and how well the schools prepare their students for college.

Here are the other Central Texas high schools ranked among the top 100 in the Lone Star state:

• The Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders in the Austin school district (19th in state; 137th in the U.S.)

• KIPP Austin Collegiate, a charter school (31st in state; 198th in the U.S.)

• Westlake High School in the Eanes school district (37th in state; 241st in U.S.)

• Meridian School, a charter (39th in state; 249th in U.S.)

• Westwood High School in the Round Rock district (53rd in state; 304th in U.S.)

• Vandegrift High School in the Leander school district (72nd in state; 509th in U.S.)

• Chaparral Star Academy, a charter (83rd in state; 662nd in U.S.)

• NYOS Charter School (91st in state; 776th in U.S.)

• Harmony Science Academy, a charter (95th in state; 827th in U.S.)

• Round Rock High School in the Round Rock district (99th in state; 907th in U.S.)