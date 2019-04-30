11:26 a.m. update: All lanes of U.S. 290 near Fitzhugh Road have been reopened after a morning rollover crash shut down the highway, the Travis County sheriff's office said.

8:30 a.m. update: One lane in both directions of U.S. 290 near Fitzhugh Road have been reopened, the Travis County sheriff's office said.

A man was killed in a morning rollover crash in southwestern Travis County on U.S. 290 near Fitzhugh Road, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics pulled out two people who were trapped in the wreckage.

Three people were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, including one with critical injuries and two with serious injuries but they were not expected to be life-threatening, medics said. Another person refused treatment, EMS said.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of the highway are closed at Fitzhugh Road, the Travis County sheriff's office said.

Multiple#ATCEMS &@TravisCountyES assets on-scene of a reported Pini-in collision at 11100 block of W US 290 Hwy (06:36); On-scene#ATCEMS Command advising 5 total patients with 1 CPR in progress. More to Follow...

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS)April 30, 2019