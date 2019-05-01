Lubbock Christian University righthander Chandler Casey on Tuesday was named the Heartland Conference baseball pitcher of the week for the fourth time this season.

The senior from Frenship threw a three-hit shutout last week in a 6-0 victory against West Texas A&M. He struck out 11 in the nine-inning complete game.

It was the fifth time in a span of six starts that Casey has gone the distance while allowing no more than one run. He's 7-4 with one save, a 2.42 earned-run average and a .218 opponents' batting average.

LCU (33-12, 14-4) has a two-game lead in the Heartland Conference going into its final regular-season series against St. Mary's (29-18, 9-9). The two play a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday and the series finale at 1 p.m. Saturday.

LCU softball

LCU first baseman Alivia Villarreal was named the Heartland Conference hitter of the week for the last week of the regular season.

Villarreal went 5 for 8 with two home runs, six runs batted in and four runs scored in a three-game series last weekend at Texas A&M International.

LCU (29-17) is the No. 4 seed in the Heartland Conference tournament at San Antonio and plays No. 5 seed TAMIU (24-30) again at 11 a.m. Thursday in a first-round game.