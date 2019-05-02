On a sun splashed Wednesday afternoon a group of River Road High School students stood on the outer perimeter of the school's parking lot, somberly observing the potential consequences of drinking and driving. The effort was part of the Shattered Dreams Mock Crash and Trial, which organizers said is designed to emphasize the importance of students making sound decisions relating to reckless behaviors that could possess wide-ranging implications.

The staged scenario, which was established prior to the students being escorted from the school building onto the parking lot, was described by organizers as follows:

Four girls had been away from school and while interacting on social media, they were challenged to begin drinking. The girls accepted the dare and then decided to return to campus, where the driver of the vehicle in which they were riding sped into the parking lot area, striking the school's secretary and her son who were returning from a doctor's appointment, head on.

The students watched intently as Potter County Fire and Rescue personnel worked to free the injured parties from the two vehicles while other first responders joined in providing aid. Participating River Road High School students donned makeup to help simulate injuries sustained when such accidents occur and law enforcement personnel placed the drunk driver under arrest. A mock trial was conducted at the Potter County courthouse.

LaViza Matthews, a Texas Department of Transportation traffic safety specialist, who organized the initiative, said the overarching message is the mock scenario could strike anyone.

"It happens to everybody and you're not immune," she said. "A lot of times you can education students and it doesn't reach them, but if you can hit different parts of their learning sensory with something like this, they can get the visual and sound that can imprint their brain to make that good choice to not drink and drive or even better, to not drink at all."

Drue Byram, a River Road High School junior, was among those who witnessed the mock scene.

"It was very real," he said. "At first I honesty didn't know if it was fake or not. But seeing most of my friends from school and people I go to school with injures definitely impacted me in a negative way. If I were ever thinking about doing that (drinking and driving) or being in that situation, I would definitely change my mind - because I would be hurting myself or someone else."

Matthews said the mock crash and trial initiative has been witnessed by students in Childress, Perryton and Pampa within the last two weeks, noting Wednesday's process will conclude with a River Road High School student assembly on Thursday that includes speakers and a presentation of Wednesday's filmed proceedings.