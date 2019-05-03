Tulia wasn’t going out without a fight, but Denver City’s pitching duo of Daven Blanco and Luis Rodriguez were ready for it.

Despite both giving up a run in the seventh inning, the Mustangs kept their composure and helped lead their team to a 7-4 win over the Hornets during the first game of the Class 3A bi-district series Thursday at Eagles Field.

“Daven has been that go-to guy all year,” Mustangs coach Chris Gonzales said. “He’s not a very fast pitcher, but he does what he needs to do to keep everybody off-balance, so I have a lot of confidence in Daven. He pitched a heck of a game tonight.”

Rodriguez, a Weatherford College commitment, will get the start for the Mustangs (21-6) in Game 2 of the series against Tulia (14-10) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Levelland, weather permitting.

Should the contests be rained out Friday and Saturday, the best-of-three series would be shortened to a one-game playoff, which would render the Mustangs the bi-district champions based on their victory Thursday.

“That’s why it was so important to get the win tonight,” Gonzales said.

Blanco got the start on the mound and held the Hornets to one run through five innings. He helped his cause with a single in the bottom of the second inning then got to second base on an error that scored courtesy runner Enrique Banuelas.

Blanco’s courtesy runner, RJ Hurtado, stole a base, then wheeled his way home on Chad Dyck’s sacrifice fly to give the Mustangs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish despite the Hornets’ late attempt.

After a three-run fifth inning, Juan Carlos Pacheco used one of his three runs scored to narrow the Hornets’ deficit to 7-2.

After Aaron Barrientez led off with a single and scored three batters later, Rodriguez came in to relieve Blanco. Rodriguez gave up a two-out RBI single to Bodey Lange, the first batter he faced, but remained calm.

The closer answered promptly with a strikeout to shut the door on the comeback.

“I was just trying to get the third out, no matter how, (in order) to deal with them trying to come back,” Rodriguez said.

Both Rodriguez and Blanco had two hits with Blanco notching two RBI and Rodriguez hitting a double with a run scored.

Despite the team’s seven runs, Gonzalez is still waiting for the Mustangs’ offense to resemble what it was during its pre-District 2-3A tournaments. The team averaged 12 to 13 hits an outing.

“I think at times they think a little too much at the plate,” he said. “When our guys are hitting, we’re very dangerous. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to show that during district play, but I really think that right now during playoffs, they’re going to come around.”

CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT SERIES

Game 1

at LCHS Eagles Field

DENVER CITY 7, TULIA 4

Tulia;010;001;2;—;4;9;1

Denver City;020;230;x;—;7;7;3

Shawn Kelly, Brayden Franco (5) and Franco, Isai Pacheco (5). Daven Blanco, Luis Rodriguez (7) and Mario Sanchez. W—Blanco. L—Kelly. 2B—Denver City, Luis Rodriguez, Irving Mijares. 3B—Tulia, Juan Carlos Pacheco. Records: Tulia 14-10. Denver City 21-6.