In a celebration that's more than a decade-long tradition, the Area Agency on Aging hosted an Older Americans Month Celebration Friday at Region 16.

Themed connect, create and contribute, the free annual event brought together numerous community partners to help older Americans maintain a good quality of life.

"They're going to learn about all the organizations and resources that are out there, even if they don't need it for themselves, they might know someone that needs it," said Melissa Carter, AAA director. "We're here to educate them on what is available and let them know how good they are, to build up their self-esteem. We want to help them realize they can do a whole lot."

Carter said this year's theme was as much about helping older Americans as well as younger generations.

"Socialization is very important," she said. "We're talking about how individuals can connect with the community (and) connect with the older individuals, because some of them are all alone. Not only does that keep them healthy, it keeps them active."

The event started with a proclamation from the City of Amarillo read by Mayor Ginger Nelson. It culminated with a talent show determined by Judge Nancy Tanner, Judge Gary Jackson and Judge Ernie Houdashell. During the day, a host of guest speakers including former Amarillo College President Dr. Paul Matney spoke to the crowd of more than 200 people about the benefits of being older Americans.

"I am one these people!" Matney exclaimed. "I hope I was able to stimulate them ... and (tell them) now is the perfect time ... that everyone of you has something to contribute to our community."

Matney said the older generation need only to cast their fears aside and dive in.

"Think of all the wisdom, all the years of experience, the successes, raising families, contributing to the community, paying taxes, and even failures that we've all gone through and learned from," he said. "These older Americans are in the perfect position in life to be able to say, 'I want to give back. I now want to do things that I didn't have time to do when I was working and having children."

Matney added other than the aches and pains, life has gotten better with age.

AAA serves about 5,000 older Americans across the top 26 counties of the Panhandle of Texas with a staff of nine and many volunteers. They help the senior community in a variety of ways, including money saving programs, benefit specialists, caregiver programs and their ombudsman program.

Carter said there are a variety of volunteer opportunities, not only at AAA but throughout the community as well.

"If they don't want to do something with our agency, we're able to connect them with all different kinds of organizations that are looking for volunteers," she said. "From reading to individuals, to one-on-one benefits counseling, it can be in-depth or something easy, we have a full range of volunteer opportunities.

"It doesn't take a whole lot to make a difference in people's lives."