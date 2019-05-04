The First Responders Academy at Amarillo College is responsible for training firefighters and police officers who risk their lives each day to protect our families. By voting Yes for the Amarillo College bond referendum, we can provide the capital improvements and technology updates that allow the college to maintain the highest level of instruction for the men and women we rely on each day to keep our families safe during a crisis or medical emergency.

There is a lot of false information being circulated about the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association (ASCA). I urge everyone to check the facts.

Passing this bond referendum will certainly help the Senior Citizens Association.

Harold Hooks, Amarillo