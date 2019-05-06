Monday forecast for Austin: Chances of rain will increase later in the day and throughout the week, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with a 50% chance of rain, forecasters said, but less than an inch of rain is possible. Temperatures in Austin will reach a high near 81 degrees.

Chances of rain will increase to 60% at night, with the main rain threat after 8 p.m., forecasters said. Skies will be cloudy but overnight temperatures will stay above a muggy 68 degrees.

"Looking ahead, there are chances of severe storms the remainder of this week into next weekend with the highest chances on Wednesday," the weather service said in a bulletin early Monday. "Currently, there is a slight risk of severe storms across our entire area on Wednesday, however, this risk may increase in later outlooks."

Forecasters say threats during those mid-week storms could include damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes in the Hill Country and near the urban areas along the Interstate 35 corridor.

"Later in the week, the threat for severe storms decreases while the threat for heavy rains increases," the weather service said. "Throughout the next several days, the heavy rains may cause renewed flash flooding and river flooding."

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: High near 82 with an 80% chance of rain. Southeast winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Low around 70 with an 80% chance of rain.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 82. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 69.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 83. Cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain, mainly after 8 p.m., and a low around 60. North winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain, mostly before 8 a.m., and a high near 73. North-northeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain, mostly after 8 p.m., with a low around 63.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 76. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 63.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 78.