Adults may think of childhood as worry free and carefree. In comparison to the daily stress of work, budgeting, paying bills and sitting in Austin traffic, childhood seems like a breeze.

Unfortunately for so many children, childhood is a time of turmoil, worry and anxiety. In my 20 years of practice I have seen children’s stress levels increase and their reactions to stress intensify.

In the earlier years of my career, the children I worked with used to primarily worry about their grades and their parents. Recently, children have expressed fear and anxiety over the future, global warming, the threat of various world leaders, tornados and school shootings.

The anxiety and fear that children report varies from fleeting thoughts of mild worry to recurring and debilitating bouts of panic. These symptoms also depend on the type of anxiety the child is experiencing.

Generalized anxiety is characterized by excessive anxiety and worry about everyday issues. Symptoms may include restlessness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irritability, muscle tension and sleep disturbance.

If a child is fearful of one very specific thing or circumstance such as heights, getting an injection at the doctor’s office, or a dark room, this is characterized as a situational fear, or a specific phobia. Children with specific phobias may exhibit significant fear or anxiety in the presence of a phobic object or situation. They may scream, cry, freeze or even flee the situation due to the highly anxiety-provoking situation.

Other children have fears of social situations and dread being called on in class to give an answer or go to the black board. These fears are known as social anxiety. In these cases, the child fears being humiliated, embarrassed and negatively judged by others. This may lead to avoidant behavior.

Children may attempt to stay home from school on the day they are supposed to present a current event or read a poem in front of the class. This avoidant behavior is a signal that a child’s functioning is being impacted, and further intervention is needed.

The TV show, “World of Dance,” recently featured a child dancer with selective mutism, an anxiety disorder characterized by a failure to speak in specific social situations despite the presence of speech in other situations. Parents of children with selective mutism often describe their children as speaking normally or are “chatterboxes” at home, but silent during school or with strangers. This can be extremely frustrating for those people silenced by this disorder and for those around them.

Although it may seem simple to “just talk,” selective mutism is a complex disorder that requires a multilayer treatment.

For parents who have tried their best to help their children through anxiety but feel they need professional assistance, there are therapeutic options for children with anxiety.

Depending on the type of fear, the treatment varies somewhat, but the basic principles are the same. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help a child break through the negative thought pattern that perpetuates the cycle of fear. This type of therapy helps the child develop a realistic inner dialog instead of catastrophizing feared situations. The end result is improved coping skills and critical thinking.

In my practice, I also utilize mindfulness techniques to help refocus children when they are feeling anxious or out of sorts. I find that the combination of interrupting the negative thoughts and using mindfulness creates a good balance for a child struggling with anxiety.

In addition to the work we do in my office, I often send a worksheet home so a child can practice and a parent can know how to help their child at home during those anxious times.

With anxiety there is no grey area. When a child enters the office anxious, it’s obvious and stressful. But when a child is actively working on stopping the thoughts that are perpetuating the fear, they begin to look different.

Eventually, the child will walk into the office and sit all the way back on my couch and take a deep breath. The air in the office seems lighter.

Dr. Robin Golson is a Texas licensed clinical psychologist and proprietor of Round Rock-based Golson Psychotherapy Center. She has 20 years of experience providing therapy to adults, children, couples and families.The center is located at 3000 Joe DiMaggio Blvd Suite 54 in Round Rock near Dell Diamond. Visit drgolson.com or call 201-230-8660 for more information.