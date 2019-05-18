25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Consumers in California and the Midwest will soon be able to buy a genetically engineered tomato - the first whole food developed through biotechnology.

50 years ago:

CAPE KENNEDY - Apollo 10 hurtled away on a mission to skim over the craters of the moon, the last test for an American lunar landing this summer.

75 years ago:

Billy Edwards of the Lubbock Dupree school was awarded a grand prize for the best work of art of the sixth annual children's art exhibition now in progress at the West Texas Museum Building, Lubbock.

100 years ago:

S.P. Pierson, of Aspermont, was over last Saturday attending to business interests.