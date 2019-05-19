Dozens of runners gathered in the 400 block of South Taylor Street on Saturday morning to compete in the eighth annual Hope & Healing Place Half Marathon, a certified course that led participants through downtown Amarillo, past parks and through the Oliver Eakle and Wolflin neighborhoods.

In addition to serving as a fundraiser, organizers said the effort is designed to raise awareness of the organization's mission to provide support for children and families coping with the grief and loss associated with the death of a parent, sibling or grandparent.

Individuals and teams competed in the race, with Tom Abbruscato finishing first among individual men entrants with a time of 1 hour, 37 minutes and 38 seconds. Leslee Diffendaffer claimed top honors among individual female entrants by clocking a time of 1:37:54, per organizers.

According to the Hope & Healing Place website, Beth Kean and Tricia Trimble’s dream of opening a center for grieving children and families became a reality in 2003 with a founding grant presented by Trimble's parents, Melvin and Jo Beighle of Skellytown, Texas. Financial support to sustain the organization's services is derived from Panhandle families, companies, civic groups, foundations, family trusts, memorial gifts and special events.

Hope & Healing Place officials said the organization offers among its programming initiatives a Generations Family Support Group, which children attend with their family as a means of aiding the process of healing as a unit; the Emerge Teen Support Group, which is designed to assist teens grades 7-12 who have lost a loved one to suicide; and the Heartprints Support Group, which provides support, sharing and encouragement needed by young parents and grandparents.

"There's a lot of people here because they love to run, but at the root of it all, it's about remembering the people we've lost and the ones we love," said Amarillo resident Briana Roy, who added she came out to lend cheer and support. "It's comforting to know there are wonderful people like the angels who operate the Hope & Healing Place ready, willing and able to stand in the gap and help children and adults alike navigate the healing process."

Amarillo resident Cassie Woods commended the runners, the event organizers and the community at large for the demonstration of unity.

"This is what we're all about here," she said while cheering participants across the finish line. "We have people from all walks of life coming together for a common cause, and that's the way it should be. We have to be able to lean on one another when life gets tough, because while we may be good to go today, we don't know what life has in store for us tomorrow. I tip my cap to everybody who played a role in this event's success, because we'll all be better for it."