Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending May 13:
• Bait Kandy, 2508 E. County Road 7130
• Lemer's Auto Sales, 6810 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Grant-Hill Inc., 14 Brentwood Circle
• Simply Petunia, 5407 30th St.
• Tragedy LLC, 8926 County Road 6870
• Network and Security Solutions, 2402 52nd St., Ste. 1C
• Wildflowers, 6409 Indiana Ave.
• Amazing Outlook Carpet Cleaning + Tile, 4506 61st St.
• Rosalinda Gonzales, 1808 Clovis Road
• BG's Fireworks, 19014 Highway 87
• GDF Enterprises, 3508 133rd St.
• Mary-Ann Johnston Art, 2620 111th St.
• Signature Fence Co., 3714 146th St.
• You Can Homegoods LLC, 18318 County Road 2130
• Carlton Rose Studios, 5406 78th St.
• Elle Farms, 5717 86th St.
• Green Cleaning & Recycling LLC, 5526 91st St.
• Restoration Outfitters, 4706 120th Place