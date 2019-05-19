Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending May 13:

• Bait Kandy, 2508 E. County Road 7130

• Lemer's Auto Sales, 6810 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

• Grant-Hill Inc., 14 Brentwood Circle

• Simply Petunia, 5407 30th St.

• Tragedy LLC, 8926 County Road 6870

• Network and Security Solutions, 2402 52nd St., Ste. 1C

• Wildflowers, 6409 Indiana Ave.

• Amazing Outlook Carpet Cleaning + Tile, 4506 61st St.

• Rosalinda Gonzales, 1808 Clovis Road

• BG's Fireworks, 19014 Highway 87

• GDF Enterprises, 3508 133rd St.

• Mary-Ann Johnston Art, 2620 111th St.

• Signature Fence Co., 3714 146th St.

• You Can Homegoods LLC, 18318 County Road 2130

• Carlton Rose Studios, 5406 78th St.

• Elle Farms, 5717 86th St.

• Green Cleaning & Recycling LLC, 5526 91st St.

• Restoration Outfitters, 4706 120th Place