Austin school trustees adopted principles late Monday that will guide how the district tackles school closures.

The board discussed the adopted goals for more than two hours, with debate growing contentious at times. District leaders have said the goals are aimed at taking a district-wide approach toward closures and to ensure schools aren’t consolidated primarily because they have low enrollment. The principles also attempt to ensure students have equitable access to academic programs and families continue to have the ability to choose other school programs across the district.

"The purpose of this document is to ensure that the school change process is implemented with thought and care around issues of equity, customer services, student success and the academic vision that all students in Austin ISD deserve the highest quality schools, teachers and coursework," said Trustee Amber Elenz. "This document is not a check list or a priority list, but instead presents a gut check, if you will, that will be used to overlay a very data-driven process. The administration will use it when they reach a cross-roads inn their decision-making process."

During the debate, some trustees said they thought the document needs to be more explicit about its protections for low-income students of color.

Last week, the district released a planning map that divides the district into five regions and will be used in determining how to consolidate schools. District administrators say the map, which orients the regions in east-to-west swatches, will help ensure that school closures don’t occur solely in historically marginalized areas of the district.

Facing declining enrollment and budget shortfalls, the Austin district might be headed toward multiple school closures, consolidations with existing campuses and adjusted attendance boundaries. New academic programs also could be put into schools or areas of the district where they don’t currently exist.

On Monday night, nearly a dozen parents and community members advocated that the district make it a priority during consolidation to create socioeconomically balanced and better integrated schools. Others urged district leaders to cap the percentage of low-income students affected by school closures at no more than 53%, the percentage of low-income students now in the district.

The trustees ultimately approved adding an unspecified cap to the percentage of economically disadvantaged students who would be affected by school closures — a decision that will come after the district hires an equity officer and once board members acquire more information through community brainstorming meetings this summer.

Trustee Jayme Mathias said without the addition of the cap, the board would have been divided in their support of the document as a whole.

"We were heading to a 5-4 split on the vote on the guiding principles, with some trustees feeling that equity is not a value to this board," Mathias said. "I'm so glad we were able to come up with some language that is a bit of a compromise for at least this trustee to be able to vote in favor of this document, while we as a district figure out what equity means, if anything, to us, and while we plan our approach to such difficult conversations as institutional racism."

The Austin district has dozens of schools, many located in East Austin, where the majority of students are low-income, black and Latino. Other campuses, largely in the western portion of the district, are comprised of more affluent and largely white students.

Parent Eliza Epstein said as a recent arrival to Austin, she is partly responsible for the gentrification that creates higher housing prices and rising property taxes. She pointed to districts similar to Austin that prioritize policies “that cater to gentrifying parents, like new programming and broadened school choices,” efforts that provide more benefits to middle-class families and could negatively affect existing neighborhood families, many of whom are low-income.

“I ask the board to examine power, to challenge privilege, and to police inequity,” Epstein said. “The board needs to pay attention to how and where these new opportunities are located and who has access to them to ensure that they don’t disproportionately benefit the wealthiest and whitest in the district. While I want good things for my children, I do not want to teach them that they deserve more, that their life is worth more, than students and families on the east side of town."

Former Austin school Trustee Cheryl Bradley, who also addressed the board, said she didn’t support the goal of better integrating schools unless the district first addresses “institutional racism.” She alleged that in the 1980s, when mandated busing took place in an effort to desegregate schools, some Austin educators gave black students low grades simply because they were from specific zip codes.

“We have not addressed institutional racism within this district in a way that matters to children,” Bradley said. “Until we can do that, I’m not going to tell you to integrate Austin ISD. Figure out how you deal with the institutional racism before you send our babies to a campus where they are not going to be educated and they’re not going to be treated right. Until you deal with the institutional racism that you have right now, you’re not going to change academics or anything else.”