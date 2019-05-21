I wanted to thank all the readers that have shown concern over the voluminous number of barbecue joints I have recommended in this column. (An intervention has been discussed by my family and friends.) In my defense, Wilco (#wilcofoodie), and in particular East Wilco, does have the best barbecue in Texas.

Soooooo, to show said keto-loving family and friends that I am diverse, don’t have a barbecue problem and can fit into the same pants before I became commissioner, I’m going to let you in what is quite possibly the newest, bestest restaurant in Wilco: Pinthouse Pizza (pinthousepizza.com).

Their pizza is fantastic and the crust is light and tasty — unless of course you order the Cannonball, which is as close to barbecue as there is on the menu. (Please don’t tell my family and friends.)

My operations specialist, Kelley Hammeren, swears by the Armadillo, which is a combination of flavors you’d order if you drove your Italian sports car through a Mexican drive-thru. Trust me, you’re going to like it. And I’m not even going to tell you about the El Queso, because I’m worried that if I throw too much at you at once, I’ll lose credibility.

Amazingly, I’ve made it this far and have yet to discuss Pinthouse Pizza’s collection of beers, which according to one Round Rock councilman that asked not to be named (it was Writ Baese) surpasses Taylor’s Texas Beer Company (texasbeerco.com). I’m not sure I’d go that far, but I think this claim rises to the level that a county commissioner should investigate.

Pinthouse Pizza’s draft room contains no less than 40 craft beers, many of which are brewed in-house. I’m fond of their Electric Jellyfish IPA, which pairs well with both their Banh Mi Pizza and Louie Mueller brisket. (No, I don’t have a problem.)

I also want to give my amazing wife Kathy a shout-out, who is having an open house at our Round Rock venue, The Grove on Brushy Creek, from 6-8 p.m. June 6. I mostly mention this because she was just explaining to me that she’ll have the “Beer Burros” there, which, I kid you not, are apparently miniature donkeys that will bring you your refreshment. If you’d like to come by, RSVP at rrgrove.com.

Lastly, I wanted to send out a big congratulations to all you (including my friends and family) who have kids graduating. Like everything in life, we all know it was a team effort. So while I’m glad for the kids, I’m truly happy for the parents and family that hung in there with them and helped get them across the line.

Also thanks to the Leader for the opportunity to speak to you, and thanks for taking the time to read.

Russ Boles is commissioner of Williamson County Precinct 4, which includes Hutto, Taylor and the eastern portion of Round Rock.