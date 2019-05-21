EAST AUSTIN

'Fair Chance' job fair

takes place Thursday

The city of Austin Fair Chance Hiring Job & Resource Fair will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Greater Mount Zion Church, 4301 Tannehill Lane.

Local employers and service providers will be on hand to talk about job opportunities and resources available to reentry job seekers in the Austin area. Spanish and American Sign Language interpreters will be available at the event. The program aims to reduce recidivism and unemployment and increase re-integration for qualified job applicants with criminal histories.

For more information: austintexas.gov/fairchancehiring.

AUSTIN

Restaurant proceeds

to benefit AIDS Services

AIDS Services of Austin will host Dining Out For Life on Thursday at more than 75 restaurants that will donate a portion of proceeds from the day to the organization.

The daylong event will benefit the group’s mission of enhancing the health and well-being of Central Texans affected by HIV and AIDS.

Participating restaurants include Amy’s Ice Creams, East Side King, Galaxy Cafe, the Hightower, Hyde Park Bar & Grill, Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, Maudie’s, Via 313 Pizza, Wink and YuYo.

For a full list of participating restaurants: dineoutatx.org.

SOUTH AUSTIN

'Carry The Load' walk,

rally set for Wednesday

Carry The Load will host its Austin leg at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Road.

Attendees will meet and walk from Zilker Park to Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe St., for a patriotic rally. The event is a lead-up to the organization’s 20-hour Memorial Day walk in Dallas with three routes followed by walkers and cyclists across the country, handing off the American flag every five miles.

Participants are encouraged to bring a memento to symbolize the load, such as a rucksack, photo or name badge.

Registration is required at bit.ly/2Eh8EVF.

GEORGETOWN

City hosts dance Friday

for those with special needs

The city of Georgetown will host a dance for adults with special needs from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Georgetown Community Center, 445 E. Morrow St.

Admission is $5 for the participant. A family member/caregiver must be present at all times, but their admission is free. A meal will be provided.

The dance’s theme is “Masquerade Ball.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 512-930-3596 or at the door with cash or check.

TAYLOR

County Collaborative

has meeting Thursday

The East Williamson County Collaborative will host a meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Taylor school district’s literacy center, Building C, 3101 N. Main St.

The meeting will include presentations by the collaborative and the Williamson County and Cities Health District, as well as a transportation update.

SMITHVILLE

Register by Friday

for Cowboy Church camp

Colorado River Cowboy Church, at 5122 E. Texas 71, will host its third annual Buckaroo Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10-12. Registration is required by Friday.

The day camp for ages 4-12 will include indoor and outdoor activities, a nutritious snack and lunch. Attendees should wear boots or sneakers and bring a cap.

For information and to register, call 512-575-5592 between 10 a.m. and noon or email office.crcc@gmail.com.

SAN MARCOS

Meetings, survey set

on block grant program

The city of San Marcos Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program is seeking community input through June 4 to potentially reallocate $1 million to a new reimbursement program available to homeowners in Blanco Gardens who completed repairs on their home in response to floods in May and October 2015.

The city will host community meetings at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Old Fish Hatchery Building, 201 N. C.M. Allen Parkway, and residents are encouraged to attend, learn more about the program and provide feedback.

The proposed reimbursement program will award those who qualify up to $50,000 or 50% of the 2015 value of their home in eligible repair expenses.

Residents may also submit feedback via a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/smtxfloods or by email to cdbg@sanmarcostx.gov.

SAN MARCOS

Learn how to compost

at library Wednesday

The San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St., will host “Composting With Ease” at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Robbie Warner will present on how to turn food scraps and lawn clippings into fertilizer using a home composting system.

For more information: 512-393-8200.

— American-Statesman staff