A recent economic report revealed that roughly one in three Americans has less than $5,000 saved for retirement, and about 21% of Americans don’t have any money saved for retirement at all.

These numbers indicate financial uncertainty as people focus on current financial situations and putting retirement savings on the back burner.

This can lead to stress for every member of the family — including the youngest. According to the American Psychological Association, 30 percent of youth say they are worried about their family having enough money.

With parents and kids stressed about the family finances, a little financial literacy and conversation can help. If parents suspect their children are worried about family finances, a conversation about money may be needed to calm fears.

Conversations about finances should be kept age appropriate and should address the child’s fears. If parents are dealing with their own fears and stress about finances, it could be difficult to talk about money in a way that benefits a child. If a parent is not in a calm place to speak about personal finances in a helpful manner, it’s better to delay the conversation until the parent is able to comfortably discuss it.

This conversation also allows a parent to explain the importance of being responsible with money and planning for the future. A parent may want to give age appropriate examples of how the family budgets and plans, such as setting aside money from a regular paycheck for savings.

A parent can explain that a certain amount of money is budgeted for food, while separate money goes toward paying for electricity or water. A parent can calm a child’s fears by reassuring them that all their needs will be met.

A child may worry if there will be major changes due to financial struggles, among them moving into another home. Assuring a child that their living situation will not change can calm a child’s fears.

Another major concern children often have is the stability of their parent’s relationship while dealing with financial pressure. Children often pick up on their parent’s stress and may even recognize that tension over money could be the cause of arguments and conflicts. Children may need reassurance that their parent’s relationship is strong enough to weather some financial hardships.

Children can also benefit from being empowered to contribute to the family. This contribution could include helping a parent make low-cost meals or conserving energy by turning out the lights after leaving a room.

Most importantly, the family should pull together during this stressful time and not let the financial stress cause conflict or division in the family. Instead, this time should be an opportunity for the family to conserve financial and emotional resources, eating in and playing board games at home instead of going out and spending money on entertainment.

The family might even find that time together engaging in family activities is enriching.

Dr. Robin Golson is a Texas licensed clinical psychologist and proprietor of Round Rock-based Golson Psychotherapy Center. She has 20 years of experience providing therapy to adults, children, couples and families.The center is located at 3000 Joe DiMaggio Blvd Suite 54 in Round Rock near Dell Diamond. Visit drgolson.com or call 201-230-8660 for more information.