A California woman said in federal court that she still suffers from the torment a 22-year-old Lubbock man put her through when he posted online her private photos and personal information nearly two years ago.

U.S. Senior District Judge Sam Cummings on Friday sentenced the woman’s tormentor, Isaiah Alexander Allen, to 57 months in prison, three months less than the maximum. He will also be on supervised release for three years after he serves his prison sentence.

Allen, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since November, pleaded guilty in January to a federal count of cyber stalking.

He admitted to using the Internet to cause substantial emotional distress to the woman, referred to as B.K. in court documents.

Court documents state that Allen and the woman began an online dating relationship after the two met on a gaming website in 2017. The two never met in person but communicated through video chats, text messages and on the phone. During their relationship the woman sent Allen nude photographs of herself.

In October 2017, the woman’s friend told her that the nude pictures were posted on Reddit, a social network that features message board-style posts.

Images of the woman’s driver’s license, social security card and her college and student ID card were posted with the nude photographs as well as her telephone number and home address, the documents state.

Between October and December that year, Allen posted the photographs to more websites, while lying to the woman that he was helping to take them down.

He ultimately, blackmailed the woman for more photographs but she refused.

The uploaded photographs, which included instructions to spread them to as many websites as possible, have been viewed more than 1 million times, court documents state.

The woman ended the relationship and blocked Allen from her social media accounts. However, Allen followed the woman online through fake accounts he created, the documents state.

According to the documents, Allen sent rape and death threats to the woman.

Federal prosecutor Russell Lorfing told the court Allen deserved the maximum sentence and described the defendant’s actions as “uncommonly inhumane.”

“This is a crime that consistently victimizes this young woman,” he said.

He read to the court a post Allen wrote bragging about ruining the woman’s life.

In the post, Allen wrote about sending the woman’s mother a link to the nude photographs. In the post, Allen relished how the woman’s family, who he said are Muslim, disowned her and cut her off financially so she had to drop out of college.

“She’s lived paranoid every day,” he wrote another post. “If any of her relatives type her name. Its (sic) over for her.”

The woman who traveled to Lubbock with her mother, told the court in a letter read by Lorfing that Allen's actions ruined her relationship with her family.

“I know have a severely strained relationship with both my parents,” she wrote. “I feel that I have disappointed them. I feel that I can longer confide in them like I used to.”

She said she lives in fear that family members, friends or employers could stumble upon the pictures Allen, or people he recruited, posted online.

“The defendant robbed me of my peace of mind,” she said. “Thanks to (Allen’s) actions, I have developed obsessive tendencies that greatly lessen the quality of my life.”

She asked the court to hand Allen the maximum sentence.

“(Allen) has no regard for the severity of his sociopathic crimes and the amount of time, energy and money it has taken to try to repair my life,” she said.

The woman’s mother, who also wrote a letter to the court, said Allen’s actions have thrown her into a never-ending nightmare.

“There is a looming cloud of depression, shame, uncertainty and fear in our home,” she said.

She has become over protective of her younger daughter and spends hours online searching for websites that may host her daughter’s pictures so she could take them down.

“This was my daughter,” she said. “One of the most precious things to me. She was being exposed and shared. The most intimate parts of my daughter shared across the Internet. The only word to express my feelings is violated.”

David Sloan, Allen’s attorney, told the court his client was lashing out against a completely innocent person to cope with his own family’s issues.

Sloan read to the court letters written on his client’s behalf asking the court for clemency. A minister at Allen’s church described the defendant as a conscientious man. He said he noticed Allen’s behavior change after his parent’s divorce.

Allen’s pastor wrote to the court, saying Allen became withdrawn after his father’s infidelity caused a strain on his family.

Allen told the court he was sorry for the grief he's caused.

As part of his supervised release, Allen will not be allowed to own a computer or video game console, access the Internet, or open a credit line without prior permission from a probation officer. He is also ordered to pay more than $23,000 in restitution.