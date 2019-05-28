STEPHENVILLE

Georgia Capell has become the first player in Tarleton State history recognized on the Division II Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll team since the program began in 2007. Capell was named a second-team outfielder Wednesday.

And the recognition did not stop there, either,

Capell, a Midlothian native, was then named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Second Team Thursday night at the NCAA Division II National Championship Banquet in Denver.

With the honor, Capell makes Tarleton history as the first two-time All-America selection in program history. She was a third-team selection as a freshman last year.

It was Tarleton's sixth NFCA All-America award by the fifth different player in program history.

In just two seasons of playing at the collegiate level, Capell has quickly established herself as an elite offensive presence in the Tarleton record books and across the country.

"Georgia has been one of the hardest-working student-athletes in the country since the day she arrived on campus," Tarleton head softball coach Mark Cumpian said. "She is deserving of this honor and so much more, not only because of her incredible talent but because of the amount of work she puts in the weight room, the classroom and every day in practice. I can't wait to see the type of player she develops into over the next two seasons. I couldn't be prouder of her accomplishments."

Capell hit .387 with 57 runs scored, 17 doubles, 18 home runs, and 68 RBI last season. Her 68 RBI and .822 slugging percentage were outright Tarleton single-season records while her 18 long balls have her tied with Arianna Rodriguez for the most in a single season. She also moved into sole possession of second place on Tarleton's all-time home run list with 35.

Capell finished the season among the top 10 in the nation in five statistical categories - RBI (68), RBI per game (1.24), home runs (18), home runs per game (0.33) and total bases (134).

She was an All-Region First Team outfielder by the NFCA and D2CCA, as well as an All-LSC First Team honoree. She was named to the Schutt Sports/NFCA Top 25 Player of the Year list, which made her the first player in Tarleton history to make the semifinal cut.

Tarleton was 40-15 on the season and earned the No. 3 seed in the South Central regional tournament. The 40 wins this season gives Tarleton 90 wins over the last two seasons, since Capell joined the team. The 90 wins over the last two seasons are the most in the LSC.