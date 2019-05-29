Bastrop County prosecutors presented a whopping 61 cases to a grand jury last week, a figure that nears the highest number of cases presented in a month in recent memory, county officials said.

Of the 61 cases, the grand jury no-billed 15 people and returned 46 indictments for crimes ranging from arson to harassment of a public servant. The grand jury convened on May 21 at 9 a.m. until a foreman delivered the jury’s indictments around 4:30 p.m. — a process that typically only lasts through the morning, according to Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz.

“I talked until I couldn’t hardly talk anymore,” Goertz said, adding that he hasn’t seen this high number of cases since around 2006, when prosecutors presented about 84 cases.

The influx of cases is not due to any specific law enforcement action, like a traffic sting or drug crackdown, Goertz said.

“I don't have a catalyst like that this time,” he said.

“There’s this ebb and flow to the criminal justice system, and usually during the summer we see the flow in lieu of the ebb,” he said. “We see the ebb in the winter and then, boom: all of a sudden, the sun’s out and everybody’s motivated. It’s almost like spring cleaning occurs. I can’t explain that.”

This month, the grand jury indicted:

• Ricky Aldridge Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of violation of a protective order.

• Dillon Baucum, two counts of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

• John Bird, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

• Christopher Blair, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

• Travis Bridges, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Leonel Castaneda-Albarron, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Shaun Clay, continuous sexual abuse of a minor.

• David Coronado, terroristic threat causing pecuniary loss less than $1,000.

• Jason Cronin, forgery of a financial instrument.

• Patrick Didion, driving while intoxicated for a third time or more.

• Latoria Galindo, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.

• Sergio Garcia-Salas, assault of a family member by impeding breath.

• Roderick Gildon, two counts of arson.

• Shawn Gollihar, three counts of fraudulent use or possession of identification information.

• Jorge Luis Gonzalez, injury to a child.

• Carissa Gusseer, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.

• Justin Hart, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.

• Christopher Devaughn Jones, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Ryan King, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.

• Michael Laurenti, harassment of a public servant.

• Taylor McDowell, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Carl Marley Jr., forgery of a financial instrument.

• Makayla Martin, aggravated robbery.

• Rosalie Martinez, exploitation of elderly and theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.

• Shannon Martinez, burglary of a building.

• Aisha Minton, forgery of a financial instrument.

• Janice Moore, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.

• Jose Morales, driving while intoxicated for a third time or more.

• Joseph Mullen, burglary of a building.

• Amber Munn, assault of a family member with previous conviction.

• Charles Niesen, forgery of a financial instrument.

• Carolann Olvera, credit card abuse against elderly.

• Enrique Orellano, driving while intoxicated for a third time or more.

• Margaret Plummer, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.

• Jeffrey Ramirez, driving while intoxicated for a third time or more.

• Bryon Reeves, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Michael Risenhoover, injury to a child.

• Alain Rodgers, two counts of harassment of a public servant.

• William Scott, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

• Pamela Simmons, forgery of a financial instrument.

• Rickie Swenson, driving while intoxicated for a third time or more.

• Alma Valor-Gonzalez, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

• Coco White, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Richard White, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

• Bennett Wilson, driving while intoxicated for a third time or more.

• Nickolaus Woodruff, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.